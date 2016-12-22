News By Tag
Swarm of Eyes to Release 'We Go to War With the Weapons We Have' on January 6, 2017
Metal band Swarm of Eyes will release their second album, 'We Go to War With the Weapons We Have,' on January 6th, 2017. The band will promote via a record release party and guest spots on radio and podcasts before a string of live gigs in 2017.
Produced by Dave "Weirdbeard"
The band decided to re-record "Humanemic" since its original incarnation only featured three of the band's current members and used a programmed rhythm section on the track. Since the recording of Designing the Dystopia, bassist Jeff Grossman and drummer Tommy Burke joined the ranks, giving Swarm of Eyes a more dynamic element that compliments their Big 4-style riffs overlayed with modern metal production.
"When Tommy and Jeff joined the band, the recorded material took a huge leap forward live," said guitarist George O'Connor. "So, I can't wait for the world to hear what happens when it's all five of us building songs from the ground up."
The album, which features a cover and artwork designed by Mike D'Antonio of Killswitch Engage via his graphic design production house DarkicoN Design, will be available for sale on the band's website, as well as available digitally on iTunes, Bandcamp, ReverbNation, and YouTube.
Swarm of Eyes will hold a release party for their second album on Saturday January 7th, 2016 at The Spotlight Tavern in Beverly, Massachusetts. This kicks off the first of several gigs the band is slated to play this year, including opening for metal legends Overkill and Nile on March 10th at the Worcester Palladium.
"I'm looking forward to marking this time in the band's evolution and getting this batch of songs out into the world," remarked O'Connor
Fans who want to hear more of the stories behind the album and get to know the musicians behind the metal madness can tune into Swarm of Eyes' appearance on the Neckbreaker podcast on the show's January 9th episode. The podcast, devoted to the often-intertwined realms of heavy metal and professional wrestling, will see Swarm of Eyes interviewed by hosts Brian Thompson and John Aubrey.
From there, Swarm of Eyes will make their way to WEMF's Deathkiss radio show, presented by Pino Bros. Ink. This will be the band's second appearance on the show and the third appearance for Swarm of Eyes' vocalist Randy Carter, who co-hosted an episode alongside Deathkiss's regular host, Mary Frances Church back in August. Swarm of Eyes' most recent Deathkiss appearance will air on the January 27th episode.
For future shows and live appearances, visit http://www.swarmofeyes.com .
