Dr. Yates Launches The Royal Remedy Collection, With A Live Demonstration By Anthony Cuts

-- Hair enthusiasts gathered for a chic event entitled "A Night Of Unparalleled Royalty", presented by the Wolf of Chicago. This event took place this past Sunday evening in honor of Dr. Yates of the Yates Hair Science Group launching his new line of products the Royal Remedy Collection. Dr. Yates, who is known as the leader in hair restoration, invited everyone out to not only see and purchase these products, but to witness them being used on actual hair.The Royal Remedy collection was introduced to the public by the internet's favorite hairstylist Anthony Cuts. If you dabble in the social media realm, you have gotten a sneak peek of one of Anthony's 30 second transformation videos. These visual viral sensations portray models with undone hair and are transformed into runway ready masterpeices. Men and women, stylist and potential clients came from far and wide to witness this magic in person. The crowd was not disappointed. After sending in headshots a few lucky ladies, were granted the honor of having their manes blessed by Anthony armed with Royal Remedy hair products.On top of the presentation of the products it was very insightful to hear the hairstylists perspective on the proper way to blow dry your hair, especially the proper maintenance for edges. Products in the line were also specifically made to target the itching that occurs underneath a weave or wig. Discussions included the main issues hair tends to suffer from and the Royal Remedy products that aided these enemies to a healthy head of hair. Dr. Yates and Anthony Cuts took the time to really get to the heart of these issues plaguing those in attendance. This was an insightful event which left the crowd anxious to use their new products and also to see what Dr. Yates and his staff have to offer the Chicago hair community next.