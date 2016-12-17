News By Tag
Kitchener Resident Sean Browne is Actualizing Opportunities with Toastmasters
Two year Toastmaster and Professional Speaker Sean Browne took to the stage and captured first place in District 86 Toastmasters Table Topics Contest.
Sean delivered an impromptu speech, 2-3 minutes in length on the word, "opportunity"
Explain your contest experience at each level.
S: I would say the most challenging step for me was getting out of my own club. I have both the blessing and the curse of competing against some of the very best in the area in my own club. Trying to deliver a message that was different, challenging and thought provoking for people that knew me and had heard my message before was a significant challenge.
Why did you enter the contests?
S: I entered the contest to challenge myself and stretch my boundaries. With Table Topics you never know what you will be asked to speak about. It is not enough to just speak about the topic, you have to give it meaning for everyone in the audience. The challenge of doing that on the spot was exciting and showed me that you can move people if you speak from your core values, and from your heart.
How would you describe your experience at the District Contest?
S: It was exciting and exhilarating to speak to such a packed crowd. Walking into the room, and feeling the energy of everyone's excitement to hear the speeches was thrilling. It powered me up and allowed me to channel that into my speech, which evidently had an impact.
What did it mean to you to win the contest?
S: Winning the District Table Topics competition was exciting and humbling. To think of all the people that competed across western Ontario is a little mind boggling. It is an honour to be a part of an organization like Toastmasters where growth is encouraged and excellence is rewarded.
What club are you apart of and why did you join Toastmasters?
S: I joined the Black Walnut Toastmasters group in 2014 to work on my professional speaking material. As a new public speaker the most import thing is to get experience and exposure. Through Toastmasters I was able to hone my presentation skills in a supportive environment which gave constructive feedback on how to improve the impact and effect of my speeches. Black Walnut Toastmasters club in Waterloo is the only club in the area which met in the mornings, which is why I joined them. Little did I know that I was walking into not only a wonderful, supportive club but one whose membership offers decades of experience to draw upon. I feel lucky to be counted among their members.
How has Toastmasters helped you?
S: Toastmasters has given me invaluable experience and opportunities to grow, both personally and professionally. Because of my experience at Toastmasters I have been able to hone my craft as a speaker and enhance my critical thinking about what it means to give a good speech. Winning this competition gives me strength to continue bringing my message as a professional speaker to greater audiences. I am grateful to Toastmasters and all the participants for the opportunity this has provided.
Sean from all of us at District 86 congratulations on your win, thank you for taking the contest challenge and we look forward to seeing you in future contests.
What can Toastmasters do for you? Visit your local club to find out!
About Toastmasters District 86
Toastmasters District 86 represents the heartland of Ontario comprising of 235 community and corporate clubs, with over 5,000 members, from Sault Ste Marie in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit: http://toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the organization's membership exceeds 345,000 in more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Dennis Bartel - Public Relations Manager
District 86 Toastmasters 2016 - 2017
