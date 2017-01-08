Custom Ruby on Rails 400 / 500 Error Pages Tutorial Released

A new tutorial has been released showing how to create 400 / 500 error pages in Ruby on Rails. Built off the back of a company's search for a reliable production custom error pages solution for Rails, it's already picking up increasing downloads

Rails Custom 400 / 500 Errors

-- A new tutorial has been released showcasing how to create custom error pages for 400 / 500 errors in Rails. Despite the popularity & efficiency of Rails, it's faced criticsm for not having a robust exception management solution. Specifically, if you want to have your own layout for exceptions, or perform any tasks on them, you need to create your own way to handle them. The new tutorial released today should go some way to explain how to do it.Ruby on Rails is a web application framework designed to give developers the opportunity to build a CRUD application backend. An intruiging mix between PHP and C, Ruby was designed in the mid 90's; Rails was released in 2005.Through its use by such organizations as Twitter and Groupon, Rails was quickly adopted among the open source developer community as a robust and simple way to build extensible web applications. Over the past 11 years, this popularity has accelerated due in no small part to the framework's constant update cycle (current v5.0.1).To start a Rails based application, you just need to install Ruby on your development system along with RubyGems. This will allow you to install the Rails gem, which gives you access to the Rails framework itself. On top of this, you can include a myriad of "gems" which extend the functionality of the application, from providing database connectivity to handling image uploads.Unfortunately, one of the biggest issues facing Rails has been its inability to correctly manage exceptions. For all its advanced nature, the framework still handles exceptions by serving simple HTML files - a big faux pas. Whilst simple, this unfortunately prevents your app from handling the exceptions correctly - from storing in the database to sending email notifications.A new tutorial has been released to address this issue. It explains how to use the "config.exceptions_app" hook to forward the erroneous request to a more appropriate set of functionality. The big difference between this functionality and standard information is that it carries the ENV from the request to the exception stack.You can read the tutorial about Rails' error management here: