RailsHosting.com Released To Provide Rails VPS Deployment to Private VPS Instances

A new service has been released at RailsHosting.com - a system designed to provide Ruby on Rails VPS Deployment for private VPS instances on 'cloud' services including the likes of Vultr, DigitalOcean, Hetzner, Rackspace, AWS and more...

-- A new service has been released at RailsHosting.com - designed to provide an effective way to manageto private VPS instances.Cited as a cross between Nanobox & Heroku, RailsHosting.com has been designed to givethe opportunity to deploy Rails applications to private VPS servers, from the likes of Vultr, DigitalOcean, Hetzner, RackSpace and more.The main problem for Rails developers is a lack of support for mid-level hosting solutions. Beyond Heroku's free tier (which is very good), prices start at $7/mo, and rise quickly to $25/mo or even $50/mo.Before long, you get into the realms of team-centric "continuous integration"suites which are massively overkill for single developers, who may be freelancing or part of a small internal team.The solution is to instantiate a private VPS on one of the cheap 'cloud' providers such as Vultr or DigitalOcean. Whilst these provide $5/mo hosting, they are a massive pain to maintain, not least when they go wrong. What's needed is a simple "shared" type hosting solution specifically for Rails.... this is what RailsHosting.com has been designed to be.RailsHosting.com has been specifically deisgned for the intermediate developer, who isn't part of a large team, and generally just wants to get their app online without using Heroku.If youpart of a team, you may wish to use one of the more established DevOps services, such as Cloud66, Heroku or Nanobox. RailsHosting.com is uncompromisingly centered around the intermediate developer who just wants to get their software into the world.The way RailsHosting.com works is much the same as many of the other "VPS" management solutions (indeed, it's a cross between Heroku and Nanobox) - it provides you with the ability to create a series of "applications"(much the same as Heroku), for which you're able to add such details as Environment Variables and add-ons.From here, you need to provision a server (which is done through the myriad of API's provided wcj by the various online VPS providers), and then the service will automatically install NGinx/Apache & Passenger onto your box, as well as then deploying any of the apps you have saved in your system onto it.The service can then accept incoming GIT repositories from the hosted services such as Github/BitBucket etc, as well as accepting direct pushes.The service is pricedif you're using Vultr, and costsif you're using other services. The reason for this is that the developer can gain affiliate commissions on Vultr, so they're able to pick up the tab for their development costs off the back of their affiliation with the provider.Whilst wanting to provide the entire service for free, the reality is that if you want to keep something like this maintained, it has to be paid for. If not earning directly from users, the service needs to be funded by way of another source. Vultr is the only VPS provider that pays with real money (which can actually used to buy food), so the developer is able to provide that service for free.You can read more about it here: