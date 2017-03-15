BC solar 1, unlocking the potential to energy storage!

solar agriculture

ALI ROUSHANZAMIR , MBA

-- Solar energy storage is one of the most innovative and breakthrough technologies that are taking place in our market. Still in its infancy, battery technology is very controversial and may have detrimental impact to the environment.Recently Tesla announced that is entering the solar energy storage market with their battery technology.Although these technologies are going to save a considerable amount of money, and unlock value potential adding revenues from off-peak hours storage, their costs are very prohibitive.Recently, Birch Capital the parent company of BC solar 1, announced the purchase of a large parcel of land in the Apple Valley unincorporated area of San Bernardino County. After conducting thorough feasibility studies on the potential of a utility scale solar project on the site, we determined that without energy storage the numbers will not pencil out. On the same token, the cost of battery energy storage systems are so immense that after deploying them the overall project cost will have increased to a unmanageable proportion. For this reason we felt that we need to seek out alternative solutions to energy storage.Recently, BC solar 1 deployed a system using agricultural-based energy storage solutions, a fraction of the cost of battery storage. According to Ali Roushanzamir, CEO, "solar energy storage systems using batteries are so cost prohibitive that the financial numbers don't work out", so we deployed a system that is behind the meter and can generate huge productivity without the need to connect. Although it is currently under research, we built our first lab in Southern California, where we're going to research the potential of storing energy utilizing agricultural based production. It would be really wonderful if we could connect to the grid and upload the produced electricity and benefit communities. A lot more research is going to have to be done to understand the full scope of combining solar energy production with agriculture. But we believe the end result is going to unlock huge potential value and produce energy at a more efficient price point.