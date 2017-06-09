LED Downlight Market Research Report: Share, Size And Growth Forecast Till 2022

The global LED downlight market has witnessed a growth in recent years.

End

-- The latest report by IMARC Group titled, "", provides an in-depth analysis of the global LED downlight market. LED downlights were initially designed to be used as directional spot lights. However, these lights are now being used at a number of places such as hallways, offices, kitchens, bathrooms, malls, showrooms, etc. This has highly been influenced by the wide availability of a large variety of these lights in the market. Additionally, LED downlight are ecologically friendly as these lights are 100% recyclable which helps in reducing carbon footprints to a large extent.The market is gaining momentum as a result of the benefits offered by LED downlight lights over the traditional sources of lighting. These lights can withstand rough conditions such as external shocks and vibrations; exposure to extreme weather conditions; traffic related public exposure, etc. due to which these are preferred for outdoor lighting systems. Apart from this, LED downlights emit lesser amounts of UV rays and heat. As a result of this, these lights are suitable for places where highly sensitive material is kept such as museums and art galleries. Owing to these factors, the market is expected to witness a positive growth in the coming years.The market has been segmented on the basis of key application areas. Some of the major sectors using LED downlight are offices and conference rooms; residential blocks showrooms and malls; hospitals and laboratories;and hotels and restaurants. The market is also segmented on the basis of key regions which include India, China, Europe, United States, Japan, Brazil and Russia. An analysis of the competitive landscape provides the details of the key players operating in the market. Some of the major players are Nichia, Osram, Samsung Electronics, Everlight Electronics and LG Innotek.The report provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up an LED downlight manufacturing plant. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the LED downlight market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics including expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the LED downlight market in any manner.Offices and Conference RoomsResidential BlocksShowrooms and MallsHospitals and LaboratoriesHotels and RestaurantsIndiaChinaEuropeUnited StatesJapanBrazilRussiaNichiaOsramSamsung ElectronicsEverlight ElectronicsLG Innotekhttp://www.imarcgroup.com/categories/technology-market-reportsIMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.+1-631-791-1145sales@imarcgroup.comhttp://www.imarcgroup.com@imarcglobal