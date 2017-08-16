 
8 Reasons To Produce A Video for Your Company

And one good reason to close the open bar early. See the video below !
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Aug. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Video content continues to be king and queen as digital video applications explode across the internet.

Video statistics look the same no matter who is reporting the numbers.

Mobile video is leading the charge while up to 80 percent of advertisers plan to increase mobile ad spending. Companies enjoy optimal ROI from video. Websites enjoy better SEO results through more video content. Shoppers are more likely to buy after viewing a product or service video. Video added to email marketing can increase engagement by 300 percent. Most executives would rather watch a video than read. Some say a single minute of video is worth almost 2 million words. Videos embedded in a landing page can increase conversion rates by 80 percent.

"While most people agree with the video stats, everyone agrees it takes a lot of creativity and work." says Paul Greenway, principal of PWG Media. "You just have to put in the time to make sure the video connects."

Greenway says that while video applications are great, the real challenge is to match the right video tools to a given budget so the video vision for a company is met and appropriately delivered for maximum results.

https://vimeo.com/220090449



Source:PWG Media
