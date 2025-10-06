News By Tag
Woody's Bar-B-Q® Celebrates Its 45th Year with New Owners at the Helm
By: Woody's Bar-B-Q
"It's bittersweet to say farewell to something that has been such a major force in our lives for more than four decades," said Yolanda Mills-Mawman, co-founder and former president of Woody's Bar-B-Q. "Woody and I are extremely proud of what we've built, and we're incredibly thankful for our family of franchisees and everyone who ever dined in our restaurants. I credit much of our success to one simple ingredient – Woody's genuine love of people. As we pass the torch, we are heartened by the fact that Jack is an amazing operator. His partner, Kelly, has also enjoyed many successful years in the industry. I do not doubt that they will carry on Woody's devotion to our patrons, the communities we serve, and the quality of the food on which we founded our company."
Also ensuring a smooth transition is the retention of the current VP of Operations for Woody's Bar-B-Q, Jay Vail. Vail has been with the company since 2016, having lent his talents to Cracker Barrel for several years prior. As a seasoned hospitality professional, he is ideally suited to continue to lead the brand's operational development, including catering and menu development.
"We have operated and believed in Woody's BBQ for more than 10 years and are excited to build on what Woody and Yolanda have done," said Dunsmoor, who will serve alongside Harris as a principal at the company, under the Greater Purpose Restaurant Group umbrella. "Kelly and I believe in our teammates, franchisees, vendors, and guests who support the Woody's Bar-B-Q brand daily."
Woody's namesake, former CEO and co-founder, Woody Mills, looks forward to the continuation of the legacy he and Mills-Mawman built, with a deep appreciation for everyone who played a role in the last 45 years. "I'd like to thank – first and foremost – our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for this blessing of a business. Through Him, we received both guidance and abundance. I'd also like to thank our patrons. It means the world to me and my family that they would choose Woody's Bar-B-Q – whether as a one-time stop or as a favorite gathering place. I've made a lot of longtime friends through this business over the course of the last 45 years, and I'm grateful for them all."
Woody's Bar-B-Q was honored to be included among Eat This, Not That's List of "13 Regional BBQ Chains You Need to Try At Least Once!" in 2025. BBQ fans are encouraged to visit www.Woodys.com to learn more about Woody's Bar-B-Q, view the full menu, find the closest location, and discover how to become a franchisee. They are also invited to follow the franchise's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/
