2025 AHA CME Symposium - Exploring the Evidence: GLP-1 RAs in Individuals with T2D and ASCVD
This CME Symposium takes place on Sunday, November 9, 2025, from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM CT during the 2025 Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association in New Orleans, Louisiana.
By: CMEPlanet
Click here for more information (https://symposiareg.com/
CHAIR
Darren McGuire, MD MHSC
Distinguished Chair in Cardiovascular Science
Distinguished Teaching Professor
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas, Texas
FACULTY
Lawrence Letter, MD, FRCPC
Professor of Medicine and Nutritional Sciences
University of Toronto
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Neha Pagidipati, MD, MPH
Associate Professor of Medicine
Duke University School of Medicine
Durham, North Carolina
Richard Pratley, MD
Samuel E. Crockett Chair in Diabetes Research
AdventHealth Translational Research Institute
Medical Director, AdventHealth Diabetes Institute
Orlando, Florida
Educational Objectives
- Describe the key injectable GLP-1 RA clinical trials and meta analyses in patients with T2D and high ASCVD risk
- Explain the American Diabetes Association 2025 guideline recommendations for the use of GLP-1 RAs in patients with T2D and ASCVD or multiple risk factors for ASCVD
- Interpret the evidence from the SOUL trial and describe the potential role for oral GLP-1 RA therapy in patients with T2D and high risk
Target Audience
This program is intended for cardiovascular clinicians and other healthcare professionals who manage patients with T2D and ASCVD risk.
Educational Grant
Voxmedia International gratefully acknowledges the educational grant from Novo Nordisk Inc.
Accreditation and Credit Designation Statements
Voxmedia, LLC is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. Voxmedia, LLC designates this live activity for a maximum of 1.5 AMA PRA Category Credit(s)™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. Nurse practitioners may participate in this educational activity and earn a certificate of completion as AANP accepts AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ through its reciprocity agreements. The National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants accepts AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™ from organizations accredited by the ACCME.
Contact
Voxmedia, LLC
***@voxmedia.us
