2025 AHA CME Symposium - Exploring the Evidence: GLP-1 RAs in Individuals with T2D and ASCVD

This CME Symposium takes place on Sunday, November 9, 2025, from 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM CT during the 2025 Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association in New Orleans, Louisiana.

2025 AHA CME Sympsoium

-- In this symposium, an expert faculty will discuss the data with injectable GLP-1 RAs in ASCVD patients and the place of injectable GLP-1 RAs in reduction of cardiovascular risk. The design, efficacy and safety results from the SOUL trial will be presented, as well as the latest meta-analyses with GLP-1 RAs. Cases of patients with T2D and ASCVD will be presented, and attendees will be provided with best practices incorporating evidence-based clinical decision making and patient-centered care.Click here for more information (https://symposiareg.com/22510/)Distinguished Chair in Cardiovascular ScienceDistinguished Teaching ProfessorUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas, TexasProfessor of Medicine and Nutritional SciencesUniversity of TorontoToronto, Ontario, CanadaAssociate Professor of MedicineDuke University School of MedicineDurham, North CarolinaSamuel E. Crockett Chair in Diabetes ResearchAdventHealth Translational Research InstituteMedical Director, AdventHealth Diabetes InstituteOrlando, Florida- Describe the key injectable GLP-1 RA clinical trials and meta analyses in patients with T2D and high ASCVD risk- Explain the American Diabetes Association 2025 guideline recommendations for the use of GLP-1 RAs in patients with T2D and ASCVD or multiple risk factors for ASCVD- Interpret the evidence from the SOUL trial and describe the potential role for oral GLP-1 RA therapy in patients with T2D and high riskThis program is intended for cardiovascular clinicians and other healthcare professionals who manage patients with T2D and ASCVD risk.Voxmedia International gratefully acknowledges the educational grant from Novo Nordisk Inc.Voxmedia, LLC is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians. Voxmedia, LLC designates this live activity for a maximum of. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity. Nurse practitioners may participate in this educational activity and earn a certificate of completion as AANP acceptsthrough its reciprocity agreements. The National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants acceptsfrom organizations accredited by the ACCME.