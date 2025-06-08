 

Black, Autistic and Unheard: New Documentary & Webinar Series

#AutisticOutLoud Puts Black Neurodivergent Voices Front and Center
By: Unstoppable at Slamdance Film Festival.
 
 
Autisticoutloud Health Equity July4th
Autisticoutloud Health Equity July4th
DETROIT - June 11, 2025 - PRLog -- A groundbreaking new documentary and webinar series is amplifying a group that has too often been ignored in the autism conversation: Black autistic individuals and their families.

#AutisticOutLoud, co-created and executive produced by award-winning filmmakers and disability advocates Tameka Citchen-Spruce and Juliet Romeo, is on a mission to shift the narrative. Through a powerful multimedia experience, the project explores the realities, resilience, and rich diversity of Black autistic lives across the U.S. — offering stories that are long overdue for the spotlight.

"In our communities, autism is often misunderstood, misdiagnosed, or missed altogether," says Citchen-Spruce. "We created #AutisticOutLoud because we want to be seen, heard, and valued — without apology."

Citchen-Spruce, a Detroit-based disability justice activist and independent producer, has spent years advocating for inclusive, unapologetic storytelling. Her work has appeared on PBS's American Masters, where she recently won a Webby and Telly Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Romeo, based in South Florida, brings her unique lens as a Caribbean woman living with sickle cell disease to the project, having founded Unstoppable at Slamdance Film Festival.

The #AutisticOutLoud initiative launched with a free webinar series inspired by the upcoming documentary. The debut session — focused on Health Equity — is already available on the project's YouTube channel. The next five webinars will explore everything from education and mental health to advocacy, art, and intersectionality. Each session features leading Black autistic and neurodivergent voices sharing lived experiences, expert knowledge, and practical resources.

Why This Matters Now
Research shows that Black children are often diagnosed with autism years later than their white peers — or misdiagnosed entirely due to systemic racism in healthcare and education (CDC, 2023). This delay results in missed opportunities for intervention, support, and community.

"Representation isn't a luxury — it's a necessity," says Romeo. "Black autistic people and families are done waiting. It's time to reclaim our stories."

With authentic narratives, expert insight, and grassroots energy, the project has already begun to attract national attention. Both executive producers have been featured by organizations such as the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation and the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. Tameka is a Disability Belongs fellow and has been mentored by W. Kamau Bell and Ashley McFarlin, while Juliet's work continues to impact audiences through public television and independent film circuits.

What's Next

In addition to releasing the remaining webinars, the team is currently in post-production on the #AutisticOutLoud documentary, slated for release in 2025. Their long-term goal: create a pipeline of original content by and for disabled Black creatives — and ensure this movement is more than a moment.

Call to Action

Join the movement. Watch the webinars. Share the stories. Support the documentary.

🔗 Visit and subscribe: YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/@AutisticOutLoudDocumentary)
📲 Follow and amplify: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/autisticoutlouddocumentary)
📩 For partnership inquiries, interviews, or speaking requests, contact Tameka Citchen-Spruce at tamekaspruce@outlook.com

About the Executive Producers:
Tameka Citchen-Spruce is an award-winning filmmaker, disability justice advocate, and speaker from Detroit, Michigan. Juliet Romeo, a sickle cell warrior and filmmaker, is based in Florida and is the founder of Unstoppable at Slamdance Film Festival. Together, they are centering voices too often erased — and making Black autistic brilliance impossible to ignore.

