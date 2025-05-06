 

Next Level Strategies and IPC Launch Forge Alliance to Accelerate Growth of Healthcare Innovators

Alliance mission is "to accelerate growth for innovators in healthcare quality, patient safety, and infection prevention."
By: Next Level Strategies and IP
 
SAVANNAH, Ga. - May 5, 2025 - PRLog -- Next Level Strategies, LLC led by Paul Alper, and IPC Launch, LLC founded by Dr. Ericka Kalp, are proud to announce a strategic alliance with a mission "To accelerate growth for innovators in healthcare quality, patient safety, and infection prevention."

This collaboration merges Next Level Strategies' expertise in commercial growth acceleration with IPC Launch's proficiency in infection prevention and control (IPC) consulting. Together, they offer a comprehensive suite of services to support healthcare innovators in achieving market success and clinical validation, which is essential to support adoption. The core offerings consist of: Growth Acceleration Road Maps, Strategic Advisory Services and the creation or expansion of Clinical Evidence Bundles.

About Next Level Strategies, LLC

Founded by Paul Alper, Next Level Strategies specializes in strategic growth acceleration advisory services for healthcare innovations (products, technologies, and/or services). Paul's notable achievements over the past 30+ years include:
  • Leading the launch of PURELL® for GOJO Industries in North America, creating the instant hand sanitizer category.
  • Inventing and commercializing the DebMed® (now SC Johnson Professional) Electronic Hand Hygiene Monitoring System (with four issued patents) – the first system to be validated & shown to reduce infections and associated costs in peer-reviewed studies.
  • Driving accelerated hand hygiene product growth at Medline, boosting U.S. market share by 122% between 2019 and 2022.
  • Leading the 300+% growth of Leapfrog's Partnership Revenue from 2022 - 2025

Paul currently serves as a Senior Advisor to The Leapfrog Group, responsible for new Corporate Partner and Annual Meeting Sponsor Recruitment. Leapfrog sets the standards for patient safety and healthcare quality in US hospitals and issues Safety Grades to over 3000 US Hospitals (A-F).

Paul has also had advisory engagements with many major US healthcare innovators, including GOJO Industries (The Maker of PURELL), Johnson & Johnson, SC Johnson Professional, Kimberly Clark, Smith & Nephew, Nozin, SureWash, and many more.

About IPC Launch

Dr. Kalp brings over 20 years of professional experience in epidemiology and infection prevention and control (IPC). She has extensive experience in acute and non-acute healthcare settings, including public health governmental agencies. She is an Associate Clinical Professor at Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA), focusing on Infection Prevention and Control training and education.

Dr. Kalp has led and contributed to numerous peer-reviewed articles, abstract publications, and professional presentations. Dr. Kalp is board-certified in Infection Control and Epidemiology and is a Fellow of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC). She is an active APIC member, holding several APIC Chapter-Level leadership roles since 2007, including three Presidential terms.

IPC Launch Mission: To comprehensively support healthcare providers, industry partners, and commercial clients in the synergistic launch of their Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) initiatives and objectives by incorporating:
  • PhD-Level Expertise in Infection Prevention and Control Consulting
  • Best-Practice Recommendations and Implementation Strategies
  • Catalyst approach in Launching IPC-Related Medical Device Equipment & Products
  • Customized Training and Education to Accelerate Client Success Leadership Quotes

"Partnering with IPC Launch allows us to offer a comprehensive end-to-end range of strategic growth acceleration advisory services and clinical expertise," said Paul Alper, Founder and CEO of Next Level Strategies. "Together, we can better support healthcare innovators in bringing effective, evidence-based infection prevention and control solutions to market."

"This synergistic alliance with Next Level Strategies enhances our ability to guide companies through the entire journey of infection prevention and control solutions commercialization with market adoption supported by clinical evidence bundles," said Dr. Ericka Kalp, Founder and CEO of IPC Launch. "Our combined strengths will help accelerate the adoption of infection prevention and control innovations that improve patient outcomes because they have solid, evidence-based science behind them."

Contact Information For more information, please contact:
Next Level Strategies, LLC Paul Alper, Founder & CEO
Email: paul@next-levelstrategies.com Website: https://next-levelstrategies.com/

Contact
paul@next-levelstrategies.com, ericka@ipclaunch.com
***@next-levelstrategies.com
Source: Next Level Strategies and IP
Email:***@next-levelstrategies.com Email Verified
Tags: #healthcareinnovation
Industry: Health
Location: Savannah - Georgia - United States
Subject: Partnerships
