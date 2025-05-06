Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Next Level Strategies and IPC Launch Forge Alliance to Accelerate Growth of Healthcare Innovators
Alliance mission is "to accelerate growth for innovators in healthcare quality, patient safety, and infection prevention."
By: Next Level Strategies and IP
This collaboration merges Next Level Strategies' expertise in commercial growth acceleration with IPC Launch's proficiency in infection prevention and control (IPC) consulting. Together, they offer a comprehensive suite of services to support healthcare innovators in achieving market success and clinical validation, which is essential to support adoption. The core offerings consist of: Growth Acceleration Road Maps, Strategic Advisory Services and the creation or expansion of Clinical Evidence Bundles.
About Next Level Strategies, LLC
Founded by Paul Alper, Next Level Strategies specializes in strategic growth acceleration advisory services for healthcare innovations (products, technologies, and/or services). Paul's notable achievements over the past 30+ years include:
Paul currently serves as a Senior Advisor to The Leapfrog Group, responsible for new Corporate Partner and Annual Meeting Sponsor Recruitment. Leapfrog sets the standards for patient safety and healthcare quality in US hospitals and issues Safety Grades to over 3000 US Hospitals (A-F).
Paul has also had advisory engagements with many major US healthcare innovators, including GOJO Industries (The Maker of PURELL), Johnson & Johnson, SC Johnson Professional, Kimberly Clark, Smith & Nephew, Nozin, SureWash, and many more.
About IPC Launch
Dr. Kalp brings over 20 years of professional experience in epidemiology and infection prevention and control (IPC). She has extensive experience in acute and non-acute healthcare settings, including public health governmental agencies. She is an Associate Clinical Professor at Drexel University (Philadelphia, PA), focusing on Infection Prevention and Control training and education.
Dr. Kalp has led and contributed to numerous peer-reviewed articles, abstract publications, and professional presentations. Dr. Kalp is board-certified in Infection Control and Epidemiology and is a Fellow of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology (APIC). She is an active APIC member, holding several APIC Chapter-Level leadership roles since 2007, including three Presidential terms.
IPC Launch Mission: To comprehensively support healthcare providers, industry partners, and commercial clients in the synergistic launch of their Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) initiatives and objectives by incorporating:
"Partnering with IPC Launch allows us to offer a comprehensive end-to-end range of strategic growth acceleration advisory services and clinical expertise," said Paul Alper, Founder and CEO of Next Level Strategies. "Together, we can better support healthcare innovators in bringing effective, evidence-based infection prevention and control solutions to market."
"This synergistic alliance with Next Level Strategies enhances our ability to guide companies through the entire journey of infection prevention and control solutions commercialization with market adoption supported by clinical evidence bundles," said Dr. Ericka Kalp, Founder and CEO of IPC Launch. "Our combined strengths will help accelerate the adoption of infection prevention and control innovations that improve patient outcomes because they have solid, evidence-based science behind them."
Contact Information For more information, please contact:
Next Level Strategies, LLC Paul Alper, Founder & CEO
Email: paul@next-levelstrategies.com Website: https://next-
Contact
paul@next-levelstrategies.com, ericka@ipclaunch.com
***@next-levelstrategies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 06, 2025