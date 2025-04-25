Solar Refrigerator Company Price Cuts on Danfoss Secop, Solar Lithium Batteries & Solar Fridges

Pre-Summer Sale Reductions on several brands including EcoSolarCool Solar Fridges & Freezers, Sunstar, Danfoss Secop, EcoSol Lithium Batteries, Dakota Lithium, ZPRO Lithium, Dometic and Rich Solar.

200Ah 12v EcoSol LiFePO4 Lithium Battery

EcoSol Lithium Ion Battery Systems (https://solarrefrigerator.com/ collections/ ecosollithiumba...) – Known for their long lifespan, deep-cycle performance, and high energy efficiency, EcoSol batteries are a perfect match for solar-powered refrigerator units. These smart lithium-ion solutions ensure reliable storage capacity for continuous cooling performance, even in the most remote or off-grid environments.

Solar Fridges & Freezers (https://solarrefrigerator.com/ collections/ solar-refrigerators- solar-freezers/) – With a variety of compact and large-capacity models available, Solar Refrigerator Company's solar fridges and solar freezers are ideal for homes, medical clinics, campsites, mobile food vendors, and more. These appliances are optimized for energy savings and low maintenance, offering quiet operation and robust durability. On offer is SRCR490GG (https://solarrefrigerator.com/ products/17- cu-ft-490l-solar- refrigerator- srcr490gg/) 17 cu ft solar refrigerator reduced from $2,200 to $1,899 for a limited time only.

Danfoss/Secop Compressors (https://solarrefrigerator.com/ collections/ danfoss/) – The backbone of high-performance solar refrigerators and freezers, these industry-leading compressors are now available at reduced prices. Built for efficiency and reliability, Danfoss/Secop compressors are a trusted choice for both residential and commercial refrigeration needs. On offer includes BD50F, BD80F compressors and their compatible modules 101N0212, 101N0340, 101N0390.

