Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Solar Refrigerator Company Price Cuts on Danfoss Secop, Solar Lithium Batteries & Solar Fridges
Pre-Summer Sale Reductions on several brands including EcoSolarCool Solar Fridges & Freezers, Sunstar, Danfoss Secop, EcoSol Lithium Batteries, Dakota Lithium, ZPRO Lithium, Dometic and Rich Solar.
As one of North America's leading solar appliance retailers, Solar Refrigerator Company has long been a pioneer in providing sustainable off-grid solar fridge and solar freezer solutions. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is reinforced by this summer's early promotion, designed to help individuals, businesses, and remote communities reduce costs while upgrading to reliable, solar-powered systems.
The full range of discounted products can be browsed online at:
👉 https://www.solarrefrigerator.com/
Top Deals Include:
Why Choose Solar Refrigerator Company?
Serving customers across the USA and North America, Solar Refrigerator Company (https://www.solarrefrigerator.com/)
All discounted items come with warranties and the support of a knowledgeable team, ready to assist customers in finding the right solution for their unique cooling needs.
"We believe access to affordable solar refrigeration can change lives — from keeping food fresh in off-grid homes to storing medicine safely in rural clinics," says Colin Smith, spokesperson for Solar Refrigerator Company. "Our pre-summer price reductions are meant to make clean, renewable cooling more accessible before peak heat season hits."
About Solar Refrigerator Company
Solar Refrigerator Company is a trusted supplier of solar-powered refrigerators, freezers, batteries, and components, offering sustainable and dependable off-grid cooling solutions throughout North America.
For more information, visit: www.solarrefrigerator.com
Media Contact
1846 E Innovation Park Dr AZ 85755 USA
***@solarrefrigerator.com
520-200-7330
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse