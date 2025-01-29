Goal Zero 200w Portable Solar Panel, EcoSol Lithium Battery, SUNSTAR & SRC Solar Fridge Products

Solar Refrigerator Company showcases the top selling brands offering reductions in the solar power and DC appliance industries.

200w Portable Solar Panel (Boulder)by Goal Zero

100 Watt Solar Panel Briefcase (Boulder) by Goal Zero MSRP $249.95

200 Watt Solar Panel Briefcase (Boulder) by Goal Zero MSRP $499.95

12V 100Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-12100LP.

12V 200Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-12200LP.

24V 50Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-2450LP.

24V 60Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-2460LP.

24V 100Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-24100LP.

24V 200Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-24200LP.

48V 100Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-48100LP.

48V 200Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-48200LP.

8 cu ft SunStar Solar Freezer.

15 cu ft SunStar Solar Freezer.

21 cu ft SunStar Solar Freezer.

Danfoss Secop 101N0212 (101N0300 / 101N0320 / 101N0330 / 101N0340) Electronic unit/ Compressor Controller for BD35F & BD50F.

Danfoss Secop 101N0390 (101N0290) Electronic unit/ Compressor Controller for BD80F & BD250GH.

Compressor Electronic Unit for ESCR450DW (DC Compressor Controller)

Danfoss Secop BD50F Compressor

Danfoss Secop BD80F Compressor

-- Solar Refrigerator Company provides extremely competitive priced solar power and DC products on the market. This article focuses on brands offering considerable reductions in prices in January and February 2025.Goal Zero has been a market leader manufacturer of off-grid solar marine and RV equipment since 2009.An increasingly popular product category for this brand because of its ease to assemble and portability are their solar panel briefcase range namely:Solar Refrigerator Company is offering $55 off & free shipping for the 200w solar panel briefcase in January and February 2025. To get this discount, apply coupon GZB255 at the checkout. Please click on the link below:https://solarrefrigerator.com/products/goal-zero-200-watt-solar-panel-briefcase/EcoSol lithium batteries are designed with eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes. Their products available include:SunStar is a US renowned brand that manufactures their products in the USA.Their most popular fridges are the 10 & 16 cubic feet models ranging in price from $1,575 to $2,250.Sunstar also manufacture solar freezers in the following models:Get up to $100 off in January and February 2025 when you order any of the above SunStar products. For more information please visit:Danfoss now known as Secop is a global industrial company that produces a wide range of products and services primarily in the areas of heating, cooling, and refrigeration.Solar Refrigerator Company's focus of Danfoss products are in the marine and DC category. These products include:For a full list of products by Danfoss, please visit:https://solarrefrigerator.com/collections/danfossSRCR490GG 17 cu ft. solar refrigerator reduced from $2,200 to $1,800.For more information visit www.solarrefrigerator.com, call 520-200-7330 or by appointments only the office address is 1846 East Innovation Park Drive, Oro Valley, AZ 85755, USA.