 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Portable Solar Panels
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oro Valley
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2025
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
30292827262524

Follow on Google News

Goal Zero 200w Portable Solar Panel, EcoSol Lithium Battery, SUNSTAR & SRC Solar Fridge Products

Solar Refrigerator Company showcases the top selling brands offering reductions in the solar power and DC appliance industries.
By: Solar Refrigerator Company Oro Valley, AZ 85755
 
 
200w Portable Solar Panel (Boulder)by Goal Zero
200w Portable Solar Panel (Boulder)by Goal Zero
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - Jan. 29, 2025 - PRLog -- Solar Refrigerator Company provides extremely competitive priced solar power and DC products on the market. This article focuses on brands offering considerable reductions in prices in January and February 2025.

Goal Zero has been a market leader manufacturer of off-grid solar marine and RV equipment since 2009.

An increasingly popular product category for this brand because of its ease to assemble and portability are their solar panel briefcase range namely:
  • 100 Watt Solar Panel Briefcase (Boulder) by Goal Zero MSRP $249.95
  • 200 Watt Solar Panel Briefcase (Boulder) by Goal Zero MSRP $499.95

Solar Refrigerator Company is offering $55 off & free shipping for the 200w solar panel briefcase in January and February 2025. To get this discount, apply coupon GZB255 at the checkout. Please click on the link below:

https://solarrefrigerator.com/products/goal-zero-200-watt-solar-panel-briefcase/

EcoSol lithium batteries are designed with eco-friendly materials and manufacturing processes. Their products available include:
  • 12V 100Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-12100LP.
  • 12V 200Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-12200LP.
  • 24V 50Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-2450LP.
  • 24V 60Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-2460LP.
  • 24V 100Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-24100LP.
  • 24V 200Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-24200LP.
  • 48V 100Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-48100LP.
  • 48V 200Ah Lithium Ion Battery ESB-48200LP.

For a full list of EcoSol Lithium products, please visit:

https://solarrefrigerator.com/collections/ecosollithiumbattery/

SunStar is a US renowned brand that manufactures their products in the USA.

Their most popular fridges are the 10 & 16 cubic feet models ranging in price from $1,575 to $2,250.

Sunstar also manufacture solar freezers in the following models:
  • 8 cu ft SunStar Solar Freezer.
  • 15 cu ft SunStar Solar Freezer.
  • 21 cu ft  SunStar Solar Freezer.

Get up to $100 off in January and February 2025 when you order any of the above SunStar products. For more information please visit:

https://solarrefrigerator.com/collections/sunstar

Danfoss now known as Secop is a global industrial company that produces a wide range of products and services primarily in the areas of heating, cooling, and refrigeration.

Solar Refrigerator Company's focus of Danfoss products are in the marine and DC category. These products include:
  • Danfoss Secop 101N0212 (101N0300 / 101N0320 / 101N0330 / 101N0340) Electronic unit/ Compressor Controller for BD35F & BD50F.
  • Danfoss Secop 101N0390 (101N0290) Electronic unit/ Compressor Controller for BD80F & BD250GH.
  • Compressor Electronic Unit for ESCR450DW (DC Compressor Controller)
  • Danfoss Secop BD50F Compressor
  • Danfoss Secop BD80F Compressor

For a full list of products by Danfoss, please visit:

https://solarrefrigerator.com/collections/danfoss

SRCR490GG 17 cu ft. solar refrigerator reduced from $2,200 to $1,800.

For more information visit www.solarrefrigerator.com, call 520-200-7330 or by appointments only the office address is 1846 East Innovation Park Drive, Oro Valley, AZ 85755, USA.

Contact
Solar Refrigerator Company Oro Valley, AZ 85755
***@solarrefrigerator.com
5202007330
End
Source:Solar Refrigerator Company Oro Valley, AZ 85755
Email:***@solarrefrigerator.com Email Verified
Tags:Portable Solar Panels
Industry:Energy
Location:Oro Valley - Arizona - United States
Subject:Features
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 29, 2025
Solar Refrigerator Company News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jan 29, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share