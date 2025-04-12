 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Zoom
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manasquan
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2025
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
18171615141312

Follow on Google News

Total Communication Solutions Joins Zoom's Partner Delivery Program for Contact Center

Manasquan, NJ - Total Communication Solutions (TCS), a leading provider of unified communications and IT infrastructure services, proudly announces its acceptance into the prestigious Zoom Partner Delivery Program for Contact Center.
By:
 
MANASQUAN, N.J. - April 17, 2025 - PRLog -- Manasquan, NJ – Total Communication Solutions (TCS), a leading provider of unified communications and IT infrastructure services, proudly announces its acceptance into the prestigious Zoom Partner Delivery Program for Contact Center. This strategic alliance positions TCS to deliver Zoom's cutting-edge Contact Center solutions, enabling businesses to revolutionize their customer service operations with AI-driven, omnichannel capabilities.

Elevating Customer Experience Through Strategic Partnership

Zoom Contact Center is an innovative, cloud-based contact center as a service (CCaaS) platform that integrates voice, video, SMS, web chat, and email into a unified interface. Optimized for video interactions, it offers businesses a comprehensive solution to meet the evolving demands of customer engagement. ​

As a certified partner in Zoom's delivery program, TCS is now authorized to implement and support Zoom Contact Center solutions, providing clients with seamless integration and expert guidance. This collaboration aligns with TCS's commitment to delivering state-of-the-art communication solutions tailored to the unique needs of each business.

TCS: A Trusted Advisor in Unified Communications

With a robust portfolio in unified communications, TCS has consistently demonstrated its expertise in deploying scalable, secure, and efficient communication systems. The company's deep understanding of Zoom's ecosystem, including Zoom Phone and Zoom Meetings, positions it uniquely to integrate Zoom Contact Center into existing infrastructures, ensuring a smooth transition and immediate value realization for clients.​Zoom (https://www.zoom.com/en/blog/introducing-zoom-contact-cen...)

"Our partnership with Zoom marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide comprehensive communication solutions," said Mike Keely, CEO at TCS. "By leveraging Zoom Contact Center, we can offer our clients an unparalleled customer service platform that is both innovative and user-friendly."

Zoom Contact Center: A Comprehensive Solution

Zoom Contact Center stands out in the CCaaS market by offering:​
  • Omnichannel Support: Engage customers across voice, video, SMS, web chat, and email, ensuring consistent and personalized experiences.
  • AI-Powered Tools: Utilize Zoom AI Companion and AI Expert Assist to enhance agent productivity and provide real-time support. ​
  • Seamless Integration: Integrate with popular CRM and help desk software, streamlining workflows and improving efficiency. ​
  • Scalability: Adapt to businesses of all sizes, from small teams to large enterprises, with flexible deployment options. ​
  • Enhanced Security: Benefit from robust security measures, including FedRAMP authorization for government agencies. ​

Delivering Value Across Industries

The integration of Zoom Contact Center by TCS is poised to benefit a wide range of industries, including healthcare, finance, education, and retail. For instance, healthcare providers can leverage video-optimized interactions for telehealth services, while retailers can enhance customer support through AI-driven chatbots and real-time assistance.

"In today's digital landscape, delivering exceptional customer experiences is paramount," noted Jason Mobley, Vice President at TCS. "Our collaboration with Zoom enables us to equip businesses with the tools necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations."

Commitment to Excellence

TCS's inclusion in the Zoom Partner Delivery Program underscores its dedication to excellence and innovation in the field of unified communications. Clients can expect comprehensive support, from initial consultation and system design to implementation and ongoing management, ensuring optimal performance and continuous improvement.​

For more information about TCS's Zoom Contact Center offerings and how they can transform your customer engagement strategies, visit www.tcsny.net.

About Total Communication Solutions (TCS)

Total Communication Solutions is a premier provider of unified communications and IT infrastructure services, committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive business success. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological excellence, TCS partners with leading vendors to offer tailored solutions that meet the dynamic needs of modern enterprises.​

About Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

Zoom is a leading provider of modern enterprise video communications, offering a cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat, and webinars across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Zoom's mission is to make video communications frictionless and secure.

Media Contact:

Mike Keely

CEO

Total Communication Solutions

info@tcsny.net

Contact
Total Communication Solutions
***@tcsny.net
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@tcsny.net Email Verified
Tags:Zoom
Industry:Telecom
Location:Manasquan - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Apr 17, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share