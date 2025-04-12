Follow on Google News
Total Communication Solutions Joins Zoom's Partner Delivery Program for Contact Center
Manasquan, NJ - Total Communication Solutions (TCS), a leading provider of unified communications and IT infrastructure services, proudly announces its acceptance into the prestigious Zoom Partner Delivery Program for Contact Center.
Elevating Customer Experience Through Strategic Partnership
Zoom Contact Center is an innovative, cloud-based contact center as a service (CCaaS) platform that integrates voice, video, SMS, web chat, and email into a unified interface. Optimized for video interactions, it offers businesses a comprehensive solution to meet the evolving demands of customer engagement.
As a certified partner in Zoom's delivery program, TCS is now authorized to implement and support Zoom Contact Center solutions, providing clients with seamless integration and expert guidance. This collaboration aligns with TCS's commitment to delivering state-of-the-
TCS: A Trusted Advisor in Unified Communications
With a robust portfolio in unified communications, TCS has consistently demonstrated its expertise in deploying scalable, secure, and efficient communication systems. The company's deep understanding of Zoom's ecosystem, including Zoom Phone and Zoom Meetings, positions it uniquely to integrate Zoom Contact Center into existing infrastructures, ensuring a smooth transition and immediate value realization for clients.Zoom (https://www.zoom.com/
"Our partnership with Zoom marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide comprehensive communication solutions," said Mike Keely, CEO at TCS. "By leveraging Zoom Contact Center, we can offer our clients an unparalleled customer service platform that is both innovative and user-friendly."
Zoom Contact Center: A Comprehensive Solution
Zoom Contact Center stands out in the CCaaS market by offering:
Delivering Value Across Industries
The integration of Zoom Contact Center by TCS is poised to benefit a wide range of industries, including healthcare, finance, education, and retail. For instance, healthcare providers can leverage video-optimized interactions for telehealth services, while retailers can enhance customer support through AI-driven chatbots and real-time assistance.
"In today's digital landscape, delivering exceptional customer experiences is paramount," noted Jason Mobley, Vice President at TCS. "Our collaboration with Zoom enables us to equip businesses with the tools necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations."
Commitment to Excellence
TCS's inclusion in the Zoom Partner Delivery Program underscores its dedication to excellence and innovation in the field of unified communications. Clients can expect comprehensive support, from initial consultation and system design to implementation and ongoing management, ensuring optimal performance and continuous improvement.
For more information about TCS's Zoom Contact Center offerings and how they can transform your customer engagement strategies, visit www.tcsny.net.
About Total Communication Solutions (TCS)
Total Communication Solutions is a premier provider of unified communications and IT infrastructure services, committed to delivering innovative solutions that drive business success. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological excellence, TCS partners with leading vendors to offer tailored solutions that meet the dynamic needs of modern enterprises.
About Zoom Video Communications, Inc.
Zoom is a leading provider of modern enterprise video communications, offering a cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, collaboration, chat, and webinars across mobile devices, desktops, telephones, and room systems. Zoom's mission is to make video communications frictionless and secure.
Media Contact:
Mike Keely
CEO
Total Communication Solutions
info@tcsny.net
Contact
Total Communication Solutions
***@tcsny.net
