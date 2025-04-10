Follow on Google News
CIMS Global Launches DMC-HUB 1.0: A Centralized Ecosystem for Modern Data Monitoring Committees
A centralized digital ecosystem built to meet the new FDA proposed guidelines for Data Monitoring Committees (DMCs) in today's clinical trials.
By: CIMS Global
"We built DMC-HUB to address the increasing complexities of clinical trials, helping sponsors by providing a secure digital environment designed to support the unique and developing needs of Data Monitoring Committees (DMCs)," said Tai Xie, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of CIMS Global. "By integrating real-time statistical visualization, study-specific oversight, and GenAI-enhanced review capabilities, we aim to enhance the safety, efficiency, and scientific integrity of clinical trial oversight."
DMC-Project Management – Study-Specific Oversight
Facilitates organized DMC operations with:
DDM (Dynamic Data Monitoring) – Real-Time Statistical Visualization
The DDM system applies innovative statistical techniques to visualize cumulative trial data dynamically through a unique clinical trial "Radar Screen," categorizing data trends as Favorable, Hopeful, Unfavorable, or Futility.
Key Features:
InteractiveStats - Integrated R Shiny Applications
DMC-HUB incorporates Interactive Stats, a suite of R Shiny applications seamlessly integrated into the platform to support data-driven decision-making and enhance stakeholder communication.
Key Capabilities:
DARIA (Data Analysis & Review Intelligent Assistant) – GenAI-Enhanced Review
Now integrated within DMC-HUB, DARIA is a beta-stage, GenAI-powered chatbot designed to assist DMC statisticians and reviewers by enabling intelligent, interactive exploration of clinical datasets.
Key Capabilities:
CIMS-Global prioritizes data integrity and regulatory requirements:
