CIMS Global Launches DMC-HUB 1.0: A Centralized Ecosystem for Modern Data Monitoring Committees 

A centralized digital ecosystem built to meet the new FDA proposed guidelines for Data Monitoring Committees (DMCs) in today's clinical trials.

Predefined Workflows: Structured paths for consistent decision-making

Structured paths for consistent decision-making Secure Document Sharing: Role-based folders and data protection

Role-based folders and data protection Schedule and Communication Tools: Access to meeting logistics and reports in one convenient location

Access to meeting logistics and reports in one convenient location Secure, Role-Based Access: Role-specific folder access ensures that only authorized personnel can access sensitive data, significantly reducing potential security risks.

Automatic calculation of Z-values, B-values, and conditional power

Sample size re-estimation and futility assessment

Visualization of trial progression and outcome trends

Reconstruction of completed trials for retrospective diagnosis

Creating statistical analysis output into an interactive dashboard

Generating executive summaries for DMCs

Producing open-session slides for sponsors

Upload and review data from multiple formats, including: .sas7bdat, .pdf, .csv, .xml

Narrative generation for summary documents and publication- ready outputs

for summary documents and publication- ready outputs Chat continuity to support contextual, persistent analysis during review

to support contextual, persistent analysis during review Built-in data privacy safeguards and session-level security

and session-level security Real-time response optimization using advanced LLM and intelligent decision-making

No data is stored or shared outside of the DMC-HUB environment

DARIA sessions are fully secure and deleted upon logout

Risk management plans include an assessment of AI model failure, bias, drift, and interpretability prior to full release

Contact

Tai Xie

***@cims-global.com Tai Xie

End

-- CIMS Global proudly announces the release of, a comprehensive, secure, and centralized digital environment designed to support the evolving needs of Data Monitoring Committees (DMCs). In response to latest FDA guidance (https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/use-data-monitoring-committees-clinical-trials)(see details here: https://tinyurl.com/4x8mr5ur ) on the use of DMC's in Clinical Trials, as well as and industry trends toward adaptive trial designs, multiregional oversight, and program-level monitoring, DMC-HUB offers a fully integrated suite of tools to enhance the safety, efficiency, and scientific integrity of clinical trial oversight."We built DMC-HUB to address the increasing complexities of clinical trials, helping sponsors by providing a secure digital environment designed to support the unique and developing needs of Data Monitoring Committees (DMCs)," said Tai Xie, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of CIMS Global. "By integrating real-time statistical visualization, study-specific oversight, and GenAI-enhanced review capabilities, we aim to enhance the safety, efficiency, and scientific integrity of clinical trial oversight."Facilitates organized DMC operations with:Theapplies innovative statistical techniques to visualize cumulative trial data dynamically through a unique clinical trial "Radar Screen," categorizing data trends as, orKey Features:DMC-HUB incorporates, a suite of R Shiny applications seamlessly integrated into the platform to support data-driven decision-making and enhance stakeholder communication.Key Capabilities:Now integrated within DMC-HUB,is a beta-stage, GenAI-powered chatbot designed to assist DMC statisticians and reviewers by enabling intelligent, interactive exploration of clinical datasets.Key Capabilities:CIMS-Global prioritizes data integrity and regulatory requirements: