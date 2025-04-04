TicketMeta and TechStorm Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Esports Event Experiences

By: Waterbach&Co

-- TicketMeta, a blockchain-based ticketing software offering white-label technology designed to not only facilitate event access but also enhance fan engagement trough virtual interaction, and TechStorm, a dynamic media distribution platform, have officially announced a groundbreaking partnership designed to enhance the esports ecosystem. The collaboration aims to provide esports event organizers with an integrated, turnkey solution that combines TicketMeta's advanced blockchain ticketing technology with TechStorm's expansive media platform, delivering unparalleled access to global audiences.TechStorm's platform, which boasts a massive pan-Asian audience of 93 million esports, gaming, and tech enthusiasts, will now have access to seamless ticketing and membership solutions provided by TicketMeta.Key Aspects of the Partnership:Advertising Opportunities:TechStorm will offer valuable advertising spots during live broadcasts, exclusive content, and media programs focused on esports, gaming, and tech brands. In addition, in-person fan meet events will provide further exposure for ticket sales and event promotions, reaching a targeted and engaged audience.Co-Branded Marketing Campaigns:The partnership will feature a co-branded marketing initiative, highlighting the seamless integration of TicketMeta's blockchain ticketing technology with TechStorm's media platform. This campaign will include promotions, giveaways, and exclusive content for the combined audience, which is set to grow by an additional 100 million TV screens globally each year. The collaboration will drive engagement in the esports and tech sectors through strategic social media promotion and collaborative content."We're excited to partner with TechStorm to bring this innovative integration to esports. Combining TicketMeta's blockchain-based ticketing with TechStorm's dynamic media platform offers secure experience for fans and organizers, while reshaping how esports events are accessed globally,"- co-founder of TicketMeta, Irina G.Jad said on Monday."This partnership supports our mission to use blockchain for transparent, efficient, and scalable solutions, and we're eager to see its impact on the industry," - said Evgenii Atlanov, CTO of TicketMeta.The collaboration between the two companies will provide esports event organizers with a comprehensive suite of solutions, from seamless ticket sales to exclusive media content, all designed to elevate the fan experience and maximize the impact of live esports events.About TicketMetaTicketMeta is a blockchain-based ticketing solution that offers a secure and efficient platform for both physical and virtual events. With a focus on providing white-label technology and a marketplace for primary and secondary market ticket sales, TicketMeta aims to revolutionize the way tickets are distributed, ensuring transparency and security for both event organizers and fans.About TechStormTechStorm is a leading media distribution platform focused on esports, gaming, and tech innovations. With a rapidly expanding global footprint, TechStorm delivers exclusive content to millions of tech enthusiasts across Asia, the US, Europe, and the MENA region, showcasing the best in gaming, esports, and technological advancements.