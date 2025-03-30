Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
WIH Resource Group Celebrates 20 Years in Waste Management Consulting & Expert Witness Services
WIH Resource Group (WRG), a leading national consulting and legal expert witness services firm, proudly announces its 20-year anniversary, marking two decades of trusted partnerships, innovation, and industry leadership.
By: WIH Resource Group
"As we celebrate this 20-year milestone, we want to thank our loyal, long-term clients who have partnered with us time and again," said Bob Wallace, MBA, President of WIH Resource Group. "Their trust and collaboration have helped us achieve lasting impact across the U.S., and we remain committed to bringing clarity, strategy, and results to every project and legal case we undertake."
Trusted Services that Deliver Results
Over the past two decades, WRG has completed more than 1,100 successful projects and legal cases, with a remarkable client repeat rate exceeding 70%. The firm specializes in:
A Message of Gratitude and Future Opportunity
WIH Resource Group expresses sincere appreciation to the many municipalities, private haulers, attorneys, private equity firms, and public sector clients who have trusted WRG as their go-to resource for two decades. Their continued support is the foundation of the firm's enduring success.
"We are honored to be a trusted advisor to cities, law firms, and waste industry professionals across the country," Wallace added. "As we look ahead, we invite new clients to discover how WIH Resource Group can bring added value, deep industry insight, and measurable results to their operations and legal strategies."
Let's Work Together
To learn more about WIH Resource Group's consulting and expert witness services, please visit our newly revamped website at www.wihrg.com, call 480.241.9994.
About WIH Resource Group
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, WIH Resource Group (WRG) is a nationally recognized consulting firm serving clients in the waste management, recycling, and transportation industry sectors as well as attorneys and lawyers in the legal field, and both public and private clients involved in waste management, recycling, and transportation.
WRG provides expert consulting, operational and safety assessments, regulatory compliance guidance, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) due diligence, regional wasteshed market studies, and legal expert witness litigation support to attorneys and their clients with a focus on delivering measurable outcomes through real-world experience and strategic insights.
Contact: Bob Wallace, MBA
President, WIH Resource Group
Email: bwallace@wihresourcegroup.com
Phone: 480.241.9994
Website: www.wihrg.com
Contact
Bob Wallace
***@wihresourcegroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse