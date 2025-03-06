Follow on Google News
Tiny Planet Founders Embark on a Round-the-World Expedition to Redefine Off-Grid Living
California Family Sets Out to Explore the Future of Mobile Living—From the American Highways to the Mongolian Steppe
By: Tiny Planet
The journey will take them from California's Pacific Coast to the East Coast, before shipping their van to Europe to continue overland across the continent and into Asia.
The family's route spans some of the most challenging and culturally rich landscapes in the world, including:
Tiny Planet's mission is to explore and demonstrate a new way of living—one that is fully autonomous, connected to nature, and independent of traditional infrastructure.
"We're not just travelers; we're explorers of the future of housing," says Sofia, co-founder of Tiny Planet. "By learning from both cutting-edge vanlifers and centuries-old nomadic cultures, we hope to develop new standards for conscious, freedom-driven living. "Along the way, we will meet like-minded individuals who have chosen alternative lifestyles—those living in tiny houses, huts, yurts, and RVs. People who have dared to break free from conventional living, embracing independence and self-sufficiency. Their stories will inspire a global audience to rethink what's possible and explore new ways of living beyond traditional boundaries."
Follow the Global Adventure
Throughout the expedition, Denis and Sofia will document the journey on YouTube and social media, offering real-world insights into off-grid technology, mobile family living, cultural encounters, and sustainable travel.
Tiny Planet is officially launching its much-anticipated Round-the-World Expedition from the Adventure Van Expo in Ventura, California, on May 10-11, 2025.
At the Expo, Denis and Sofia, co-founders of Tiny Planet, will unveil their high-tech, luxury Mercedes Sprinter expedition van—a fully autonomous mobile home that will carry them and their 1-year-old daughter Amelia across 30,000 miles, spanning three continents and some of the most remote terrain on Earth.
The Ventura event will not only be the public's first look at the van, but also the official send-off celebration for the family's global journey. Visitors, journalists, and fellow van enthusiasts are invited to step inside the van, meet the family, and experience firsthand the innovative design and technology that makes full-time, off-grid family living possible.
