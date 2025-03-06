 

Tiny Planet Founders Embark on a Round-the-World Expedition to Redefine Off-Grid Living

California Family Sets Out to Explore the Future of Mobile Living—From the American Highways to the Mongolian Steppe
By:
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - March 9, 2025 - PRLog -- Tiny Planet, a recognized leader in the luxury off-road van conversion industry, is taking its innovative vision to the global stage. This May, the company's founders, Denis and Sofia, along with their one-year-old daughter Amelia, will set off on an extraordinary round-the-world expedition—traveling in one of their signature high-tech Mercedes Sprinter vans.

The journey will take them from California's Pacific Coast to the East Coast, before shipping their van to Europe to continue overland across the continent and into Asia.
The family's route spans some of the most challenging and culturally rich landscapes in the world, including:
  • The Russian Taiga, where complete isolation will push the limits of both van technology and family resilience.
  • The Mongolian Steppe, where they will learn from nomadic herders living sustainably in yurts under vast skies.
  • The Old Silk Road, where ancient trade routes, unpredictable border crossings, and historical landscapes will frame their adventure.
Living Without Infrastructure—Redefining Home on the Move

Tiny Planet's mission is to explore and demonstrate a new way of living—one that is fully autonomous, connected to nature, and independent of traditional infrastructure.

"We're not just travelers; we're explorers of the future of housing," says Sofia, co-founder of Tiny Planet. "By learning from both cutting-edge vanlifers and centuries-old nomadic cultures, we hope to develop new standards for conscious, freedom-driven living. "Along the way, we will meet like-minded individuals who have chosen alternative lifestyles—those living in tiny houses, huts, yurts, and RVs. People who have dared to break free from conventional living, embracing independence and self-sufficiency. Their stories will inspire a global audience to rethink what's possible and explore new ways of living beyond traditional boundaries."

Follow the Global Adventure

Throughout the expedition, Denis and Sofia will document the journey on YouTube and social media, offering real-world insights into off-grid technology, mobile family living, cultural encounters, and sustainable travel.

Tiny Planet is officially launching its much-anticipated Round-the-World Expedition from the Adventure Van Expo in Ventura, California, on May 10-11, 2025.

At the Expo, Denis and Sofia, co-founders of Tiny Planet, will unveil their high-tech, luxury Mercedes Sprinter expedition van—a fully autonomous mobile home that will carry them and their 1-year-old daughter Amelia across 30,000 miles, spanning three continents and some of the most remote terrain on Earth.
The Ventura event will not only be the public's first look at the van, but also the official send-off celebration for the family's global journey. Visitors, journalists, and fellow van enthusiasts are invited to step inside the van, meet the family, and experience firsthand the innovative design and technology that makes full-time, off-grid family living possible.

Contact
Tiny Planet
Elena Shepherd
marketing@tinyplanet.group
