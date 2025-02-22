 

Thrive Leadership Institute Celebrates Black Excellence in East Orange

Empowering entrepreneurs and honoring Black business leaders, Thrive Leadership Institute and Anna D. Banks, join East Orange in celebrating Black excellence and fostering economic growth.
By:
 
 
City of East Orange - Excellence In Business
City of East Orange - Excellence In Business
EAST ORANGE, N.J. - Feb. 27, 2025 - PRLog -- Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc. proudly participated in the Celebration of Black History: Excellence in Business, hosted by the City of East Orange Department of Policy, Planning, and Development on February 26, 2025, at the East Orange Council Chambers. This impactful event honored the achievements of Black entrepreneurs and highlighted the role of business development initiatives in fostering economic empowerment, sustainability, and growth within the community.

The evening began with a communal musical selection of "Lift Every Voice and Sing", led by Lynn White, followed by remarks from the Honorable Mayor Ted R. Green, The Honorable Vernon Pullins, Jr. City Council Chairman and The Honorable Christopher Awe, 2nd Ward Councilman. Attendees were then inspired by a reading of Maya Angelou's "Still I Rise", led by Alycia Cohen, Director of Policy, Planning, and Development for the City of East Orange.

A key moment of the event was the keynote address by Utenzi Miller, owner of Elegant Eyes, East Orange, who shared insights on business resilience, growth strategies, and the importance of community support in sustaining Black-owned businesses.

Entrepreneurial Development and UEZ Certification

The event also marked the culmination of the 9-week Professional Development Workshop Series, facilitated by Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc. This dynamic program provided local business owners with essential tools and resources to achieve Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) Certification, an important designation that grants businesses access to financial incentives and strategic growth opportunities.

The program's impact was further underscored through the presentation of grants to outstanding local entrepreneurs, empowering them to expand their businesses and enhance their contributions to the community. The grant recipients included:
  • Karriem Abdulahad ... Improvement On A Budget
  • Ugoeze Achilike, Wellcare Nursing and Staffing
  • Ivan Downey, I & M Fish-N-Gril
  • Shavana Kundan, Everything Nice With Spice
  • Samantha Lewis, SSD Flowers LLC
  • Kelvis Polanco, Inked Library LLC
  • Anton Rudolph, A's Laundromat
  • Mitchell White, Williams & White Agency
Speaking on behalf of the training cohort, Anton Rudolph, owner of A's Laundromat, shared his appreciation for the resources, mentorship, and support provided through the program, emphasizing its role in strengthening his business.

Leadership Reflections on Economic Growth and Business Success

Alycia Cohen, Director of Policy, Planning, and Development for the City of East Orange, reaffirmed the city's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship:
"This program and celebration reflect East Orange's unwavering dedication to building a thriving business community. By providing mentorship, funding, and training, we are creating real opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to grow and succeed."

Mark Cheatam, Manager of Economic Development for the City of East Orange, emphasized the importance of strategic investment in small businesses:
"Entrepreneurs are the foundation of economic growth. Through education, financial resources, and technical assistance, we are helping to position East Orange businesses for long-term success and sustainability."

Anna D. Banks, Founder of Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc., and program facilitator, underscored the significance of leadership and education in driving entrepreneurial success:
"Entrepreneurship isn't just about starting a business; it's about creating impact and legacy. This program has empowered local business owners to leverage their expertise, establish strong foundations, and play a vital role in the economic prosperity of our community."

The event concluded with acknowledgments, closing remarks, and a networking reception, providing attendees with the opportunity to forge new connections and explore further collaborations.

For More Information

For details on the Professional Development Workshop Series and upcoming business growth initiatives, please contact: economic.development@eastorange-nj.gov .

About Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc.

Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc. empowers entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals through leadership development, business education, and strategic coaching. Committed to economic growth and sustainability, Thrive offers tailored training, workshops, and mentorship to help individuals and organizations succeed.

For more information, visit https://AnnaDBanks.com or contact:  Anna@AnnaDBanks.com, +1 862-352-7681

Contact
Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc.
Attn: Anna D. Banks
***@annadbanks.com
End
Source:
Email:***@annadbanks.com Email Verified
Location: East Orange - New Jersey - United States
