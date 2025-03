Thrive Leadership Institute Celebrates Black Excellence in East Orange

Empowering entrepreneurs and honoring Black business leaders, Thrive Leadership Institute and Anna D. Banks, join East Orange in celebrating Black excellence and fostering economic growth.

City of East Orange - Excellence In Business

Karriem Abdulahad ... Improvement On A Budget

Ugoeze Achilike, Wellcare Nursing and Staffing

Ivan Downey, I & M Fish-N-Gril

Shavana Kundan, Everything Nice With Spice

Samantha Lewis, SSD Flowers LLC

Kelvis Polanco, Inked Library LLC

Anton Rudolph, A's Laundromat

Mitchell White, Williams & White Agency

Contact

Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc.

Attn: Anna D. Banks

***@annadbanks.com Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc.Attn: Anna D. Banks

End

-- Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc. proudly participated in the, hosted by the City of East Orange Department of Policy, Planning, and Development on February 26, 2025, at the East Orange Council Chambers. This impactful event honored the achievements of Black entrepreneurs and highlighted the role of business development initiatives in fostering economic empowerment, sustainability, and growth within the community.The evening began with a communal musical selection of "Lift Every Voice and Sing", led by Lynn White, followed by remarks from theAttendees were then inspired by a reading of Maya Angelou's "Still I Rise", led by Alycia Cohen, Director of Policy, Planning, and Development for the City of East Orange.A key moment of the event was the keynote address by, who shared insights on business resilience, growth strategies, and the importance of community support in sustaining Black-owned businesses.The event also marked the culmination of the. This dynamic program provided local business owners with essential tools and resources to achieve, an important designation that grants businesses access to financial incentives and strategic growth opportunities.The program's impact was further underscored through the presentation of grants to outstanding local entrepreneurs, empowering them to expand their businesses and enhance their contributions to the community. The grant recipients included:Speaking on behalf of the training cohort,shared his appreciation for the resources, mentorship, and support provided through the program, emphasizing its role in strengthening his business., reaffirmed the city's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship:"This program and celebration reflect East Orange's unwavering dedication to building a thriving business community. By providing mentorship, funding, and training, we are creating real opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to grow and succeed.", emphasized the importance of strategic investment in small businesses:"Entrepreneurs are the foundation of economic growth. Through education, financial resources, and technical assistance, we are helping to position East Orange businesses for long-term success and sustainability.", underscored the significance of leadership and education in driving entrepreneurial success:"Entrepreneurship isn't just about starting a business; it's about creating impact and legacy. This program has empowered local business owners to leverage their expertise, establish strong foundations, and play a vital role in the economic prosperity of our community."The event concluded with acknowledgments, closing remarks, and a networking reception, providing attendees with the opportunity to forge new connections and explore further collaborations.For details on theand upcoming business growth initiatives, please contact: economic.development@ eastorange-nj.gov Thrive Leadership Institute, Inc. empowers entrepreneurs, small business owners, and professionals through leadership development, business education, and strategic coaching. Committed to economic growth and sustainability, Thrive offers tailored training, workshops, and mentorship to help individuals and organizations succeed.For more information, visit https://AnnaDBanks.com or contact: Anna@AnnaDBanks.com, +1 862-352-7681