Frontgate Partners: The Premier Choice for Investment Properties in St. Louis

-- FrontgateSt. Louis, MO –, one of the highest-performing real estate teams under Compass Realty, is helping investors maximize opportunities in the booming St. Louis and St. Charles County markets. Led by Jessica Wallace and Jack McAndrew, the team offers deep market insights, exclusive off-market listings, and strategic guidance tailored to real estate investors looking to expand their portfolios.Jack McAndrew's background in construction management allows him to assess a property's structural integrity, renovation potential, and cost feasibility, giving investors a crucial advantage when considering value-add opportunities.With diverse backgrounds in real estate, construction management, and design, Jessica and Jack bring unparalleled expertise to investors of all levels. Jack's background in construction management provides a critical advantage, allowing clients to accurately assess renovation costs, structural integrity, and overall investment feasibility. Meanwhile, Jessica's background in design helps investors and homeowners envision a property's full potential—whether it's staging a home for maximum resale value or planning stylish, functional renovations to increase ROI.Additionally, Frontgate Partners has an extensive network of trusted contractors they've worked with for years, ensuring investors have access to reliable, high-quality renovation and repair services at competitive prices.Through their extensive network and Compass technology, Jessica and Jack offer clients access to:Investors working with Frontgate Partners receive customized investment strategies based on in-depth market analysis, rental trends, and appreciation forecasts. Their team ensures clients make informed decisions by providing cash flow projections, cap rate analysis, and resale potential evaluations. Jack's expertise in construction and cost estimation helps clients maximize profit potential, while Jessica's design insights elevate a property's market appeal.St. Louis offers affordable property prices, strong rental demand, and a thriving economy, making it one of the Midwest's top investment hubs. With their local expertise and strategic approach, Frontgate Partners helps investors identify the best opportunities in high-demand neighborhoods.For those looking to build wealth through real estate, Frontgate Partners delivers the expertise, resources, and connections needed to make every investment a success.📍 Contact Frontgate PartnersCompass Realty Group is a leading brokerage firm known for its innovative technology, data-driven insights, and commitment to exceptional client service.📧 frontgate@compass.com📞 314-853-8993