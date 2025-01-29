Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Impact of Covid 19 on Emissions Along the Calgary to Edmonton Corridor
The study incorporates an Annual Average Daily Traffic analysis for Highway 2 & 2A and the pandemic's effect on GHG emissions.
By: Integrated.Travel
The study focuses on the transportation corridor between Calgary and Edmonton. The study considers the impact of airports, railways, buses, and highways on GHG emissions within Alberta. Passenger Rail services will decrease the impact of travel between the two cities.The study breaks down GHG emissions for intersections along the corridor, and reviews various track construction alternatives.
Based on GHG emission calculations along Highway 2A, adjacent to the proposed passenger rail route along the CPKC corridor, GHG emissions dropped 23.76 kT from 2019 until 2020. Private vehicles acounted for 163.16 kT (91.5%) of GHG emissions in 2019 and fell off to 141.42 kT in 2020.
The study was commissioned by Integrated Travel Research and Development (ITRD) and supported by Arizona State University's Internship program. ITRD advocates for a practical and equitable approach to addressing transportation and environmental challenges in North America.
About ITRD:
ITRD's Vision is to accelerate economic development within Rural and Indigenous communities through the implementation of the "Rail for All" approach.Our focus is on utilizing new technologies and leverage existing rail infrastructure, with the goal of promoting sustainability and responsible transportation.
"Rail for All" refers to the use of sustainable and cost-effective transportation methods that benefit the communities that they serve. In the context of regional rail, this means retrofitting rolling stock and locomotives and use the rolling stock on existing infrastructure to increase efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of personal transportation .
Research topics being explored in 2025 by ITRD include:
1. Preferred integrated transit hub location for Great Falls Montana, by University Canada West.
2. Preferred integrated transit hub location for Yellowstone National Park along the I90 corridor between Belgade and Bozemen Montana, conducted by University Canada West.
3. Economic Impact of the proposed Rio Grande Valley rail service on low income residents of southern Texas, conducted by University of Texas, Dallas.
4. The viability of a daily passenger rail service between Lethbridge Alberta and Great Falls Montana
5. Determine the optimum frequency of daily passenger rail service between Calgary, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.
6. The cost to repair the BNSF rail line from Great Falls MT to the State Capitol, Helena MT along the Missouri River Canyon and I15 corridor conducted by ASU.
7. Helena Trench feasibility study by Fanshawe College.
8. Creating a Comprehensive BIM Model for a Mid-Sized Transportation Hub in Lethbridge Alberta by George Brown University.
9. Rio Grande Valley Passenger Rail Feasibility Study by Capella University
Implementing "Rail for All" through the retrofitting of existing infrastructure is a more cost-effective and responsible option. It still provides a fast mode of transportation that can bring significant benefits to communities and the environment.
These studies will help North America get on track to a sustainable travel system. The studies can be linked from the Integrated.Travel website.
Research Papers (https://integrated.travel/
Contact
Hai-Hans Sun
***@integrated.travel
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse