Tech Gardens Secures MDREN Router Upgrade Project with Cutting-Edge Arista Networks Solution
By: Tech Gardens
Revolutionizing Connectivity Across Maryland
The Maryland Research and Education Network (MDREN), a vital initiative under the University System of Maryland, provides high-speed networking services to higher education, research, and public and private institutions across Maryland. With this project, MDREN is making a leap into the future of networking by upgrading its backbone with 400-Gigabit core links, enabling enhanced connectivity at speeds of 100, 10, and 1 Gigabit for member institutions.
Tech Gardens: The Ideal Partner
Headquartered in New York City and serving clients across North America, Tech Gardens has built a reputation for delivering innovative IT solutions for critical infrastructure. With expertise spanning network infrastructure, cybersecurity, enterprise storage, and cloud services, Tech Gardens brings unparalleled value and precision to every project.
"Winning this RFP underscores our dedication to providing advanced IT solutions that address the evolving demands of modern networks," said James Sanveren, COO of Tech Gardens. "We are thrilled to partner with MDREN to enhance connectivity for their educational and research institutions members, empowering them to thrive in the digital era."
Why Arista Networks?
Arista Networks was selected for this project due to its industry-leading technology, which is known for simplifying network design while delivering unmatched performance and reliability. Arista's 7280R3 and 7280R3A series routers offer scalable L2 and L3 capabilities, ensuring network stability, precision timing, and advanced monitoring features.
"At Arista, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge networking solutions that support organizations in achieving their digital transformation goals," said Ken Kiser, Group Vice President, Sales, Arista Networks. "We are honored to partner with Tech Gardens and MDREN to provide the technology and reliability needed to propel Maryland into the future of connectivity. This collaboration underscores our focus on innovation, quality, and creating scalable solutions for critical network infrastructures."
Economic and Community Impact
Beyond improving connectivity, this upgrade positions Maryland as a leader in digital infrastructure, fostering innovation, collaboration, and economic growth. With cutting-edge 400G routers, Maryland will attract businesses and investments in data centers, cloud services, and IT hubs, benefiting the state's economy and job market.
"This initiative will catalyze Maryland higher education's transition into a digital innovation hub while advancing the member institutions' ability to teach, perform research, and collaborate with no bandwidth limitations,"
About Tech Gardens
Founded in 2009, Tech Gardens specializes in designing and implementing high-performance critical networking solutions. Focusing on network infrastructure, cybersecurity, enterprise storage, and cloud services, Tech Gardens provides lifecycle-based solutions that ensure operational excellence and scalability. Serving industries such as Service Providers, Data Centers, Education, and Municipalities, Tech Gardens is committed to delivering innovative and reliable IT solutions that empower organizations to achieve their goals efficiently, effectively, and securely.
For more information, visit www.techgardens.com
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus, and routing environments. Its award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack.
For more information, visit www.arista.com
About MDREN
The Maryland Research and Education Network provides high-speed connectivity to academic and research institutions across Maryland. As a critical enabler of innovation and learning, MDREN is dedicated to delivering best-in-class networking services to its members.
For more information, https://www.mdren.net
