HSMAI to honor Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa with a Silver Adrian Award
The resort will be awarded for its outstanding marketing campaign for Pāʻina Waikīkī, The Lūʻau and celebrated in New York on February 18
By: Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa
Before the launch of the Pāʻina Lūʻau, Waikiki Beach Marriott's Queensbreak rooftop served as a pool and restaurant space. With a visionary reimagination, the area was transformed into a dynamic new experience. The luau's remarkable success was driven by a comprehensive digital strategy, spearheaded by Director of Marketing Laura Purdy and the resort's marketing team, in collaboration with the team at Marriott Digital Services, including Lawrence Cassenti, senior manager of client services.
"The rooftop offers a stunning setting for a luau of this caliber, and we recognized the need for a well-planned marketing strategy to match. Thanks to the digital strategy that the resort team and the team at Marriott Digital Services implemented, the excitement surrounding the new luau experience has driven increased bookings and revenue, as well as elevated interest in the resort overall," said Laura Purdy, director of marketing for the resort.
This year's theme, Wish You Were Here, highlights the stories of the memorable and successful travel marketing and public relations campaigns, ads, earned media programs, and experiential and digital experiences that inspired the notion that travel is about more than just the destination, cultivating a passion for the journey and memories collected along the way.
"The Adrian Awards honors the creativity and vision that drives our industry forward, shining a spotlight on the marketing and communication leaders whose outstanding work truly inspires people to embrace travel and create unforgettable memories in the journey," said Brian Hicks, president and CEO of HSMAI.
The Adrian Awards Celebration is a must-attend industry event that annually attracts leading hospitality, travel, and tourism marketing executives and their agencies. Winning entries will be viewable in the winners' gallery on the Adrian Awards website following the February 18 Celebration. Visit adrianawards.hsmai.org for more information on the event and competition.
About HSMAI
The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as the Commercial Strategy Conference, Sales Leader Forum, and Adrian Awards. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.org.
About Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa
Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa is situated in the heart of walkable Waikiki, just steps away from the world-famous Waikiki Beach. The resort spans 5.2 acres of picturesque beauty and splendor with swaying palm trees and inviting spaces. The modern oceanfront resort playground blends Marriott tradition with the Aloha Spirit, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere with genuine Hawaiian hospitality. The resort features 1,307 refreshed guest rooms and suites and a one-acre Queensbreak pool and amenity deck offering two pools, kids play area with water features, entertainment area, poolside bar and a spectacular new open-air restaurant concept featuring expansive views of Waikiki Beach and breathtaking sunsets. The resort's guest rooms include a staggering 135 suites that pay homage to the property's regal history with elegant shiplap walls, warm ceruse wood stains, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private lanais. Guests can get pampered at the resort's full-service Royal Kaila Spa, which offers treatments that incorporate pure flower and plant essences, and enjoy the incredibly diverse culinary offerings and breathtaking views provided by its multiple on-site restaurants. Visit www.marriottwaikiki.com for more information.
