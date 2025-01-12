 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Travel
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Honolulu
  Hawaii
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2025
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
18171615141312

Follow on Google News

HSMAI to honor Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa with a Silver Adrian Award

The resort will be awarded for its outstanding marketing campaign for Pāʻina Waikīkī, The Lūʻau and celebrated in New York on February 18
By: Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa
 
HONOLULU - Jan. 16, 2025 - PRLog -- Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa (http://marriottwaikiki.com/) will be honored for travel marketing excellence by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI (https://americas.hsmai.org/)) at the annual Adrian Awards Celebration at the New York Marriott Marquis, February 18, 2025. The Adrian Awards, now in their 68th year, are the largest and most prestigious competition in global travel marketing. For 2024, Adrian Awards are being presented in advertising, digital, PR/communications, and integrated campaign categories. These include awards for digital creators, reputation management, affiliate marketing and broadcast integration. The resort will receive a Silver Adrian Award for its winning entry in the Integrated Campaign - Business to Consumer category for driving ancillary revenue for the resort's Pāʻina Waikīkī, The Lūʻau at Waikīkī Beach Marriott Resort & Spa.

Before the launch of the Pāʻina Lūʻau, Waikiki Beach Marriott's Queensbreak rooftop served as a pool and restaurant space. With a visionary reimagination, the area was transformed into a dynamic new experience. The luau's remarkable success was driven by a comprehensive digital strategy, spearheaded by Director of Marketing Laura Purdy and the resort's marketing team, in collaboration with the team at Marriott Digital Services, including Lawrence Cassenti, senior manager of client services.

"The rooftop offers a stunning setting for a luau of this caliber, and we recognized the need for a well-planned marketing strategy to match. Thanks to the digital strategy that the resort team and the team at Marriott Digital Services implemented, the excitement surrounding the new luau experience has driven increased bookings and revenue, as well as elevated interest in the resort overall," said Laura Purdy, director of marketing for the resort.

This year's theme, Wish You Were Here, highlights the stories of the memorable and successful travel marketing and public relations campaigns, ads, earned media programs, and experiential and digital experiences that inspired the notion that travel is about more than just the destination, cultivating a passion for the journey and memories collected along the way.

"The Adrian Awards honors the creativity and vision that drives our industry forward, shining a spotlight on the marketing and communication leaders whose outstanding work truly inspires people to embrace travel and create unforgettable memories in the journey," said Brian Hicks, president and CEO of HSMAI.

The Adrian Awards Celebration is a must-attend industry event that annually attracts leading hospitality, travel, and tourism marketing executives and their agencies. Winning entries will be viewable in the winners' gallery on the Adrian Awards website following the February 18 Celebration. Visit adrianawards.hsmai.org for more information on the event and competition.

About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as the Commercial Strategy Conference, Sales Leader Forum, and Adrian Awards. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.org.

About Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa

Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa is situated in the heart of walkable Waikiki, just steps away from the world-famous Waikiki Beach. The resort spans 5.2 acres of picturesque beauty and splendor with swaying palm trees and inviting spaces. The modern oceanfront resort playground blends Marriott tradition with the Aloha Spirit, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere with genuine Hawaiian hospitality. The resort features 1,307 refreshed guest rooms and suites and a one-acre Queensbreak pool and amenity deck offering two pools, kids play area with water features, entertainment area, poolside bar and a spectacular new open-air restaurant concept featuring expansive views of Waikiki Beach and breathtaking sunsets. The resort's guest rooms include a staggering 135 suites that pay homage to the property's regal history with elegant shiplap walls, warm ceruse wood stains, floor-to-ceiling windows, and private lanais. Guests can get pampered at the resort's full-service Royal Kaila Spa, which offers treatments that incorporate pure flower and plant essences, and enjoy the incredibly diverse culinary offerings and breathtaking views provided by its multiple on-site restaurants. Visit www.marriottwaikiki.com for more information.

Contact
Hunter Thayer Consulting
***@hunterthayer.com
End
Source:Waikiki Beach Marriott Resort & Spa
Email:***@hunterthayer.com Email Verified
Tags:Travel
Industry:Travel
Location:Honolulu - Hawaii - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Jan 16, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share