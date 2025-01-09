Follow on Google News
Feliciana SWCD to host cleanup event for Love the Boot Week on April 10, 2025
Love the Boot Week is Louisiana's largest litter cleanup, organized by Keep Louisiana Beautiful. Feliciana Soil and Water Conservation District was the first Clean Biz Partner in East Feliciana Parish.
By: Feliciana SWCD
Being deeply involved with conservation and preserving wildlife, Feliciana SWCD understands the importance of keeping the state beautiful through litter eradication and simple steps taken toward beautification. It is important not only to our wildlife and waterways, but it is also an integral part of economic development. The cleanup will include volunteers from all walks of life. We hope to engage other organizations, particularly those involving our youth. We also look forward to hosting more events that focus on the work done by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, through Love the Boot Week and other outreach programs. We were fortunate to attend the 2024 Keep Louisiana Beautiful conference where we heard from several incredible speakers. It was a wonderful learning experience where we connected with individuals from the Lt. Governor's Office, as well as the DOTD, Wildlife and Fisheries and more.
Litter is not a new problem for Louisiana's 64 parishes. For decades, it has become increasingly detrimental to our communities, leading to a multitude of repercussions such as:
Following the conclusion of Love the Boot Week, Keep Louisiana Beautiful will release an outcomes report summarizing the collective impact of the registered cleanup and beautification events. This report will include the total number of events, volunteers, bags of trash collected, pounds of trash collected, and other relevant statistics.
Volunteers can register for Feliciana SWCD's cleanup at www.lovetheboot.org. Questions regarding this specific event can be directed to Arlene Culpepper, Conservation Coordinator, Feliciana SWCD at felicianaswcd@
Love the Boot Week is made possible with support from Office of the Lieutenant Governor. For more information on Love the Boot Week, visit www.lovetheboot.org or contact info@keeplouisianabeautiful.org.
About Feliciana SWCD: Established in 1938, the Feliciana SWCD is a local unit of State government working with landowners, upon request, to conserve their natural resources according to their individual needs and priorities. Since its creation, the district, with the assistance of cooperating agencies, has conducted a broad conservation program providing technical and financial assistance, planning, education, and other services to the people within the Feliciana SWCD.
Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), a 501c3 non-profit supported by the State of Louisiana and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, is focused on promoting best practices for litter prevention and reduction, beautification, recycling, waste reduction, and sustainability. The backbone of KLB is the organization's network of 37 Community Affiliates and 10 University Affiliates – all committed to working toward a cleaner, greener Louisiana. KLB supports communities across the state with its programs, educational opportunities, and community improvement grants. KLB is affiliated with Keep America Beautiful. Learn more at www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org. (http://www.keeplouisianabeautiful.org/)
Media Contact
Arlene Culpepper, Conservation Coordinator
Feliciana SWCD
felicianaswcd@
3372982385
