-- Baltimore, MD & Johannesburg, South Africa – January 14, 2025
The US Africa Collaborative (UAC), Pan African Chamber of Commerce (PACC), iLima Digital Foundary, and CUREX Asset Group are proud to announce the launch of the Center of Excellence for Sustainable Smart Villages and Human Settlements (CoE-SSVHS). This groundbreaking initiative aims to address pressing global challenges, including housing deficits, food insecurity, mental health, and economic instability, while advancing innovation, resilience, and sustainability across Africa and the African Diaspora.About the Center of Excellence
The CoE-SSVHS is a transformative hub dedicated to fostering scalable, self-sufficient smart villages that integrate advanced technologies, green sanitation, holistic health services, and sustainable infrastructure. It will prioritize empowering local communities, creating business opportunities, and advancing research to deliver culturally competent and impactful solutions.Core Focus Areas:
Partner Contributions:
- Research and Innovation: The Center will engage students from institutions such as the University of Maryland College Park, Nelson Mandela University, University of KwaZulu Natal, and others to develop and test solutions for net-zero housing, sustainable agriculture, and natural living. This "living laboratory" model will prepare students for leadership roles in sustainable development.
- Capacity Building: Training programs for local governments, businesses, and community leaders will empower them to implement sustainable practices tailored to their regions.
- Community Engagement: Inclusive planning and implementation strategies will ensure that solutions are locally relevant and address community needs.
- Pilot Projects: Initial projects will showcase sustainable practices in selected villages, serving as replicable models for future initiatives.
Next Steps
- US Africa Collaborative (UAC): UAC serves as a brain trust for housing and human settlement professionals. Chair Elizabeth Glenn stated, "This partnership represents a significant step toward building resilient, inclusive communities and elevating the quality of life for countless individuals."
- Pan African Chamber of Commerce (PACC): PACC champions economic growth and sustainability across Africa. Chairman Johnny Muteba emphasized, "By combining innovation with cultural heritage, we are paving the way for smart villages that enhance education, local business opportunities, and community well-being."
- iLima Digital Foundary: iLima integrates AI and industrialized construction technologies through its ACIP platform to deliver affordable housing and sustainable smart villages. CEO Karsten Popp shared, "Our work aligns technology with social good, ensuring scalable and impactful solutions for communities."
- CUREX Asset Group: A leader in sustainable investment, CUREX specializes in aligning innovative projects with global impact goals. Their role will focus on financial structuring and resource mobilization to drive the Center's long-term sustainability. "Our mission is to invest in transformative projects that empower communities and foster economic resilience," said [CUREX representative's name].
"The partners are finalizing the Center's location (in both the US and in South Africa)" and will host workshops and community engagement events to gather input from stakeholders. Together, they are committed to creating a sustainable future where communities thrive and invite global partners to join this transformative journey. We will continue looking for additional partnerships driving like-minded/
similar initiatives to further accelerate the transformation. Visit us at https://usafricacollaborative.org