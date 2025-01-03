 

National Professional Sales Group Continues to Expand After One Year

Sales Club USA Receives Recognition and Launches New Offerings for Business Professionals
By:
 
ALBANY, N.Y. - Jan. 8, 2025 - PRLog -- Denise Horan, a sales consultant and coach from New York's Capital Region, has expanded her local sales club to a national level, rebranding it as Sales Club USA, officially launched in late 2023. Sales Club USA was created to provide sales and business professionals with a platform to access valuable resources, participate in virtual clubs, attend workshops, and connect with others for collaboration and growth.

Denise Horan's local sales club brings together a diverse group of professionals, including entrepreneurs, business development representatives, account managers, marketers, and sales executives. Events are held weekly, offering flexibility with lunch gatherings, virtual sessions, or in-person events. Horan aims to expand this collaborative network to engage professionals across multiple states, building on the success of her local initiative.

Sales Club USA offers a wide range of resources and interactive gatherings like "Women in Sales," "Entrepreneur Alliance," and "The Sales Performer's Club." Newly added groups include the virtual networking event "Meet, Greet & Collaborate," as well as the "Weekender's Group" which was designed for individuals interested in building relationships through outings.

In its first year, Sales Club USA achieved significant milestones. Sponsorship opportunities through the website and event partnerships have seen notable growth, while social media followership continues to expand. The club has also experienced an increase in coaching and consulting engagements. Over the past year, Sales Club USA achieved the following milestones:
  • hosted over 100 in-person and virtual events
  • had an attendance of nearly 600 new and returning registrants
  • hosted over 60 speakers and panelists  

These highlights also helped Horan receive recognition in the business community as a finalist for the 2024 Capital Region MARCOM Awards. The annual awards program recognizes the exceptional work in the practice area of marketing communications throughout the metropolitan area surrounding Albany, New York.

For the future, Denise plans to expand Sales Club USA by enhancing its marketing reach, achieving nationwide coverage, launching an Emerging Leaders program, offering private and small group coaching, and securing more sponsors and partners.

About The Sales Club USA

Sales Club USA is a national professional group created by Denise Horan, a sales consultant, coach, and author. The national group was launched in late 2023. The national group includes virtual and in-person events highlighting workshops, conferences, guest speakers, and informal get-togethers. For more information about Ms. Horan and Sales Club USA, visit www.SalesClubUSA.com.

About Denise Horan

Denise Horan is the founder and principal of Integrated Management & Sales Consulting, which provides solutions to help organizations grow revenues, find new marketing opportunities, and develop effective sales and management leaders. Denise coaches entrepreneurs, trains sales leaders, and teaches business development skills to attorneys and other non-sales professionals.

In 2021, she launched her first book, Stories From The Sales Field, a collection of more than 60 interviews with great sales performers. The book is available at www.denisehoran.com and on Amazon. Denise is also the founder of the Sales Performer's Club and the facilitator of The Circle Leadership Group.

Contact
Denise Horan
***@salesclubusa.com
Email:***@salesclubusa.com Email Verified
Tags:Sales
Industry:Business
Location:Albany - New York - United States
