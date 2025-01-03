Follow on Google News
Discover Foundational Learning and Fun with "Reading Scholars: Digraphs - CH, SH, TH, and WH"
An Engaging and Fun-Filled Activity Reading Book for Kids Ages 3-6: A Perfect Blend of Reading Activities, Learning, and Interactive Fun
With its colorful illustrations and carefully crafted exercises, Reading Scholars takes young learners on a phonics journey, helping them recognize and practice key digraphs through fun, engaging activities. The book provides essential building blocks for early literacy while promoting confidence and joy in reading.
Key Features of Reading Scholars: Digraphs:
This book provides the perfect blend of educational value and entertainment, ensuring that early learners are not only prepared for reading but excited to dive into their phonics journey.
Reading Scholars: Digraphs is ideal for both home and classroom settings, offering parents, teachers, and caregivers a reliable tool to support reading development. By engaging children with hands-on learning, it strengthens foundational skills and encourages a lifelong love of reading.
About Mark Satorre and Kids Reading Adventures LLC:
Reading Scholars: Digraphs is the first release from Kids Reading Adventures LLC, founded in May 2024 by Mark Satorre. With over 13 years of experience in special education and a passion for childhood literacy, Mark is committed to creating books that make learning fun and accessible. As a parent and educator based in Henderson, Nevada, he understands the importance of engaging young readers and fostering an environment of learning through creativity.
"Every child deserves a solid foundation in literacy, and with Reading Scholars, I hope to inspire children to become confident readers and lifelong learners," says Satorre.
Reading Scholars: Digraphs is now available in paperback, 8" x 9", 24 pages, full-color, and can be purchased on the official website www.kidsreadingadventures.com, Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.
About Kids Reading Adventures LLC:
Established in 2024, Kids Reading Adventures LLC is a children's book publishing company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. With a focus on crafting captivating literature for young learners, the company aims to enhance literacy through books that are both educational and entertaining.
