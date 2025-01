Discover Foundational Learning and Fun with "Reading Scholars: Digraphs - CH, SH, TH, and WH"

An Engaging and Fun-Filled Activity Reading Book for Kids Ages 3-6: A Perfect Blend of Reading Activities, Learning, and Interactive Fun

Images Page 01

Bright, Colorful Illustrations: Capture the attention of young readers while reinforcing phonetic concepts.

Capture the attention of young readers while reinforcing phonetic concepts. Matching Words to Pictures: Learn key digraphs like "CH," "SH," "TH," and "WH" through interactive matching games.

Learn key digraphs like "CH," "SH," "TH," and "WH" through interactive matching games. Fun Coloring Activities: Support vocabulary retention with enjoyable coloring exercises.

Support vocabulary retention with enjoyable coloring exercises. Word Completion Challenges: Help children strengthen spelling and recognition by filling in missing letters.

Help children strengthen spelling and recognition by filling in missing letters. Sound Identification & Writing: Practice identifying and writing the beginning sounds of digraph words.

Practice identifying and writing the beginning sounds of digraph words. Digraph Comparison Activities: Compare similar digraphs like "CH" vs. "SH" to develop sharper phonemic awareness.

Contact

Mark Satorre

***@kidsreadingadventures.com Mark Satorre

End

-- Parents, educators, and caregivers alike can now introduce young learners to the world of digraphs with. This vibrant and interactive children's activity book, designed for ages 3-6, combines playful learning with essential early phonetic skills to foster reading readiness and phonemic awareness.With its colorful illustrations and carefully crafted exercises,takes young learners on a phonics journey, helping them recognize and practice key digraphs through fun, engaging activities. The book provides essential building blocks for early literacy while promoting confidence and joy in reading.This book provides the perfect blend of educational value and entertainment, ensuring that early learners are not only prepared for reading but excited to dive into their phonics journey.is ideal for both home and classroom settings, offering parents, teachers, and caregivers a reliable tool to support reading development. By engaging children with hands-on learning, it strengthens foundational skills and encourages a lifelong love of reading.is the first release from, founded in May 2024 by Mark Satorre. With over 13 years of experience in special education and a passion for childhood literacy, Mark is committed to creating books that make learning fun and accessible. As a parent and educator based in Henderson, Nevada, he understands the importance of engaging young readers and fostering an environment of learning through creativity."Every child deserves a solid foundation in literacy, and with, I hope to inspire children to become confident readers and lifelong learners," says Satorre.is now available in paperback, 8" x 9", 24 pages, full-color, and can be purchased on the official website www.kidsreadingadventures.com , Amazon, Kindle, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.For inquiries, please contact:sales@kidsreadingadventures.comwww.kidsreadingadventures.comEstablished in 2024, Kids Reading Adventures LLC is a children's book publishing company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. With a focus on crafting captivating literature for young learners, the company aims to enhance literacy through books that are both educational and entertaining.For further information, please contact:Email: sales@kidsreadingadventures.comWebsite: www.kidsreadingadventures.com