Cyprotek Technologies CyproSecure Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

-- Cyprotek Technologies CyproSecure Now Available in the Microsoft Azure MarketplaceHartford, CT — January 6, 2025— Cyprotek Technologies Inc., empowering organizations with advanced security solutions seamlessly integrated with Microsoft Defender, today announced the availability of CyproSecure (https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-US/marketplace/apps/cyproteckinc1680036824980.itoutsource?ocid=GTMRewards_WhatsNewBlog_itoutsource_12202024) in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications for use on Azure. Cyprotek customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.CyproSecure, Cyprotek's flagship product, is a cutting-edge AI-powered network security dashboard that delivers 360-degree visibility across endpoints, cloud environments, and on-premises systems. Designed to complement and enhance Microsoft Defender, CyproSecure enables real-time threat detection, proactive remediation, and simplified management, empowering businesses to protect their digital assets more effectively.This seamless integration with Microsoft Defender simplifies security operations by centralizing insights and providing actionable intelligence to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats. With CyproSecure, organizations can enhance their ability to detect, manage, and respond to threats across the entire security landscape while leveraging the comprehensive capabilities of Defender.In collaboration with Microsoft, Cyprotek Technologies recently hosted a co-branded webinar, "Maximizing Microsoft Defender with CyproSecure 360 Visibility."The event featured Malik Drief, Security Solutions Architect at Microsoft, alongside Cyprotek's team of experts. The webinar showcased how CyproSecure and Microsoft Defender together deliver unparalleled visibility, end-to-end protection, and streamlined security management for businesses worldwide."Cyprotek Technologies is committed to delivering innovative security solutions that empower businesses to protect their most critical assets," said Cherie Griffith-Dunn, founder and CEO of Cyprotek Technologies Inc. "With CyproSecure's seamless integration into Microsoft Defender, we are equipping organizations with the tools they need to stay ahead of emerging cyber threats while optimizing their security operations."With this milestone, Microsoft Azure customers can now seamlessly integrate CyproSecure into their security environments, benefiting from:Cyprotek's collaboration with Microsoft underscores its commitment to innovation and excellence in cybersecurity. By bringing CyproSecure to the Azure Marketplace, Cyprotek is making enterprise-grade security solutions accessible, efficient, and scalable for organizations of all sizes."Collaborating with Microsoft and making CyproSecure available in the Azure Marketplace is a significant milestone for our company," said Cherie Griffith-Dunn, CEO of Cyprotek Technologies Inc. "We're empowering businesses to fully integrate Microsoft Defender with CyproSecure for real-time threat detection and automated incident response. With the scalability and reliability of Azure, our solution provides unparalleled protection across all facets of an organization's security infrastructure."December Zawinell, Chief Operating Officer of Cyprotek Technologies Inc., added, "This integration with Defender brings us closer to our goal of making CyproSecure the go-to solution for businesses seeking to strengthen their security posture. We are proud to work with Microsoft to offer customers a comprehensive security framework that ensures complete visibility and proactive defense against cyber threats."Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp., said, "Microsoft welcomes CyproSecure to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions. Thanks to trusted partners like Cyprotek Technologies, Azure Marketplace is part of a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenue.The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.About Cyprotek Technologies Inc.Cyprotek Technologies Inc. is a minority woman owned cybersecurity firm specializing in delivering advanced, AI-driven security solutions that help businesses protect their most valuable assets. As a Microsoft Security Partner, Cyprotek focuses on integrating Microsoft Defender and its flagship product, CyproSecure, to provide seamless protection across all aspects of a business's security infrastructure. From real-time threat detection to automated incident response, Cyprotek is committed to helping organizations of all sizes stay ahead of emerging cyber threats.For more information, press only: