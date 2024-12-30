Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
Jon Frank Assumes Role of Managing Partner for Snell & Wilmer's Orange County Office
By: Snell & Wilmer
"I am honored to step into the role of managing partner of Snell & Wilmer's Orange County office," said Frank. "Eric has set an incredible standard of leadership, fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and client-focused service. I look forward to building upon this strong foundation as we continue to grow and make a meaningful impact for our clients and community."
"It has been a privilege to serve as managing partner of Snell & Wilmer's Orange County office," said Pezold. "As I transition this role to Jon, I am confident that his exceptional leadership, deep legal expertise, and commitment to our clients and community will continue to drive our office's success. Jon's vision and dedication make him the ideal leader to guide our team into an exciting future."
Barb Dawson, chair of Snell & Wilmer, stated, "Eric has provided such strong leadership as managing partner of our Orange County office, and we are deeply grateful for his many contributions to the office's growth and success. We look forward to his firmwide leadership of our Technology Committee in the coming year. As Jon assumes the Orange County leadership role, we are excited for his capable guidance and are confident that the office will continue to thrive as an integral part of our growing California team."
Frank, who has over 25 years of experience, advises clients on all aspects of sophisticated real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, real estate development, and commercial leasing. He represents buyers and sellers in deals involving a wide range of assets, such as hotels, multifamily, residential, and mixed-use developments. Additionally, he manages intricate lease transactions, including build-to-suit ground leases, high-rise office leases, and retail leases for clients in industries ranging from healthcare to manufacturing and global financial institutions.
Outside his legal practice, Frank, along with his wife Christy Frank, is the co-founder of Magical Builders, a nonprofit organization committed to managing the construction and renovation of charitable facilities, including youth and teen centers, athletic fields, domestic abuse shelters, veterans' centers, daycare facilities, homeless and poverty centers, disability centers, affordable housing, hospital family living centers, academic facilities, and other projects. Frank also serves on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast.
Frank received his J.D. from the University of Kansas, and his B.S. from Emporia State University.
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 500 attorneys practicing in 16 locations throughout the United States and in Mexico, including Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Boise, Idaho; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Portland, Oregon; Dallas, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle, Washington; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit swlaw.com. (https://www.swlaw.com/
Contact
Christopher Saldivar
***@swlaw.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse