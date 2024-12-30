 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Snell & Wilmer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Orange County
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2025
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
54321
December 2024
3130

Follow on Google News

Jon Frank Assumes Role of Managing Partner for Snell & Wilmer's Orange County Office

By: Snell & Wilmer
 
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Jan. 2, 2025 - PRLog -- Snell & Wilmer is pleased to announce that Partner Jon Frank has assumed the role of managing partner for the firm's Orange County office effective January 1, 2025. Frank succeeds Eric S. Pezold, a partner in the firm's bankruptcy, insolvency and business reorganization practice group.

"I am honored to step into the role of managing partner of Snell & Wilmer's Orange County office," said Frank. "Eric has set an incredible standard of leadership, fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and client-focused service. I look forward to building upon this strong foundation as we continue to grow and make a meaningful impact for our clients and community."

"It has been a privilege to serve as managing partner of Snell & Wilmer's Orange County office," said Pezold. "As I transition this role to Jon, I am confident that his exceptional leadership, deep legal expertise, and commitment to our clients and community will continue to drive our office's success. Jon's vision and dedication make him the ideal leader to guide our team into an exciting future."

Barb Dawson, chair of Snell & Wilmer, stated, "Eric has provided such strong leadership as managing partner of our Orange County office, and we are deeply grateful for his many contributions to the office's growth and success. We look forward to his firmwide leadership of our Technology Committee in the coming year. As Jon assumes the Orange County leadership role, we are excited for his capable guidance and are confident that the office will continue to thrive as an integral part of our growing California team."

Frank, who has over 25 years of experience, advises clients on all aspects of sophisticated real estate transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions, real estate development, and commercial leasing. He represents buyers and sellers in deals involving a wide range of assets, such as hotels, multifamily, residential, and mixed-use developments. Additionally, he manages intricate lease transactions, including build-to-suit ground leases, high-rise office leases, and retail leases for clients in industries ranging from healthcare to manufacturing and global financial institutions.

Outside his legal practice, Frank, along with his wife Christy Frank, is the co-founder of Magical Builders, a nonprofit organization committed to managing the construction and renovation of charitable facilities, including youth and teen centers, athletic fields, domestic abuse shelters, veterans' centers, daycare facilities, homeless and poverty centers, disability centers, affordable housing, hospital family living centers, academic facilities, and other projects. Frank also serves on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast.

Frank received his J.D. from the University of Kansas, and his B.S. from Emporia State University.

About Snell & Wilmer

Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 500 attorneys practicing in 16 locations throughout the United States and in Mexico, including Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, California; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; Boise, Idaho; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Portland, Oregon; Dallas, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; Seattle, Washington; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit swlaw.com. (https://www.swlaw.com/)

Contact
Christopher Saldivar
***@swlaw.com
End
Source:Snell & Wilmer
Email:***@swlaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Snell & Wilmer
Industry:Legal
Location:Orange County - California - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Snell & Wilmer LLP News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News

Jan 02, 2025 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share