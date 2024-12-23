 

PlayMaker: Revolutionizing Sports Sponsorship with AI-Powered Technology, Launching January 15, 2025

By:
 
NEW YORK - Dec. 27, 2024 - PRLog -- On January 15, 2025, the sports sponsorship landscape will enter a new era with the launch of PlayMaker, an innovative platform designed to revolutionize the way partnerships are managed and optimized in sports and entertainment. Founded by Hannah Sorkin, a leader with a proven track record in sponsorship, technology, and commercial performance, and Sameer Mehra, a seasoned software engineer and creative innovator, PlayMaker combines cutting-edge technology with a relationship-driven approach to deliver unmatched value to brands, rights holders, and organizations.

A Vision for the Future of Sponsorship

PlayMaker's mission is to bring relationships back to the forefront of the sponsorship industry while empowering clients with the tools to navigate a rapidly evolving market. Leveraging artificial intelligence and proprietary data modeling, PlayMaker provides a seamless solution for managing sponsorship assets, maximizing their utilization, and driving measurable ROI.

Key Features of PlayMaker:
  • AI-Driven Efficiency: Automates asset management, transforming days of work into seconds.
  • Collaborative Hub: Centralized tools that simplify communication and approvals across teams.
  • Proactive Risk Management: Tracks deadlines and highlights underutilized assets to mitigate risks.
  • Customizable Solutions: Enables brands to quickly build tailored sponsorship packages with future-proof deal sheets.
  • Maximized ROI: Helps clients optimize every sponsorship asset for greater impact and value.

With industry statistics revealing that 21% of sponsorship assets go unused annually, PlayMaker addresses inefficiencies by ensuring every opportunity is fully realized.

Meet the Founders

Hannah Sorkin is a visionary leader with over a decade of experience managing partnerships with top leagues such as the NFL, MLB, and NHL. Her career highlights include spearheading marketing campaigns that trended top 10 on Twitter and generated over 200 million impressions. A Princeton graduate, Hannah's strategic insights and innovative approach to sponsorship make her an industry game-changer.

Sameer Mehra brings a dynamic blend of technical expertise and creative innovation to PlayMaker. A Harvard-educated software engineer, Sameer spent over six years at LinkedIn, where he built critical infrastructure, including a content management system supporting 24 languages. His work extended to AI-driven initiatives at Slang, an AI-focused startup, and he has developed innovative personal projects like Cadenza AI, an AI-powered music plugin. Beyond his technical skills, Sameer is also a talented musician, having released a solo album under the name Sammy Signal. His passion for problem-solving and user-focused design ensures PlayMaker's platform is not only powerful but also intuitive and impactful.

What Media Can Expect

Ahead of the January 15 launch, PlayMaker will host:
  • Exclusive Media Previews: Hands-on demos of the platform's capabilities.
  • Interviews with Hannah Sorkin and Sameer Mehra: Insights into their vision for transforming the sponsorship industry.
  • Feature Stories: The story behind PlayMaker's creation and its mission to redefine partnerships.

How PlayMaker Stands Out

PlayMaker bridges the gap between technology and human connection, offering clients the ability to:
  • Streamline sponsorship operations, ensuring nothing falls through the cracks.
  • Enhance transparency and collaboration across all stakeholders.
  • Deliver customized, data-backed solutions to meet sponsor goals.
About PlayMaker

PlayMaker is a technology-driven platform dedicated to enhancing corporate sponsorships within sports and entertainment. By combining AI-powered tools with a relationship-first philosophy, PlayMaker ensures partnerships are efficient, impactful, and built to last.

Contact
Karine Delage
***@karyzmaagency.com
Email:***@karyzmaagency.com
Sport
Advertising
New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Companies
