PlayMaker: Revolutionizing Sports Sponsorship with AI-Powered Technology, Launching January 15, 2025
By: Karyzma Agency
A Vision for the Future of Sponsorship
PlayMaker's mission is to bring relationships back to the forefront of the sponsorship industry while empowering clients with the tools to navigate a rapidly evolving market. Leveraging artificial intelligence and proprietary data modeling, PlayMaker provides a seamless solution for managing sponsorship assets, maximizing their utilization, and driving measurable ROI.
Key Features of PlayMaker:
With industry statistics revealing that 21% of sponsorship assets go unused annually, PlayMaker addresses inefficiencies by ensuring every opportunity is fully realized.
Meet the Founders
Hannah Sorkin is a visionary leader with over a decade of experience managing partnerships with top leagues such as the NFL, MLB, and NHL. Her career highlights include spearheading marketing campaigns that trended top 10 on Twitter and generated over 200 million impressions. A Princeton graduate, Hannah's strategic insights and innovative approach to sponsorship make her an industry game-changer.
Sameer Mehra brings a dynamic blend of technical expertise and creative innovation to PlayMaker. A Harvard-educated software engineer, Sameer spent over six years at LinkedIn, where he built critical infrastructure, including a content management system supporting 24 languages. His work extended to AI-driven initiatives at Slang, an AI-focused startup, and he has developed innovative personal projects like Cadenza AI, an AI-powered music plugin. Beyond his technical skills, Sameer is also a talented musician, having released a solo album under the name Sammy Signal. His passion for problem-solving and user-focused design ensures PlayMaker's platform is not only powerful but also intuitive and impactful.
What Media Can Expect
Ahead of the January 15 launch, PlayMaker will host:
How PlayMaker Stands Out
PlayMaker bridges the gap between technology and human connection, offering clients the ability to:
PlayMaker is a technology-driven platform dedicated to enhancing corporate sponsorships within sports and entertainment. By combining AI-powered tools with a relationship-
Contact
Karine Delage
***@karyzmaagency.com
End
