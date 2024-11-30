Follow on Google News
Celebrity Hairstylist Dean Banowetz Launches Hollywood Hair Guy® Academy
Innovative New Academy Offers Elite Entertainment Hair Education to Stylists
Changing lives one head at a time®, Dean Banowetz fondly known as the Hollywood Hair Guy®, is a renowned seven-time Emmy nominated celebrity hairstylist with an illustrious career spanning over three decades in the entertainment industry. As the department head behind several well-known shows such as American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, World of Dance, and America's Got Talent, and on the hair teams of Legendary, The Voice, and Shark Tank, it is no shock that the locks wizard and founder of Hollywood Hair Guy® Academy has worked with celebrity staples like Lionel Richie, Derek Hough, Leeza Gibbons, Simon Cowell, Jennifer Hudson, and Kelly Clarkson, to name a few.
Banowetz has left an indelible mark on television and film, holding 11 nominations and winning four prestigious awards from the Local 706 Hair Union Guild. In addition to these accolades, Dean authored The Dean's List of Daddy Do's. As the founder of Hollywood Hair Guy® Academy, Dean Banowetz is committed to educating and inspiring the next generation of hairstylists. Hollywood Hair Guy® Academy offers comprehensive training that blends innovative techniques with real-world applications, ensuring that students are well-prepared to enter the fast-paced world of entertainment hair design. Dean's passion for teaching stems from his belief that every stylist has the potential to create magic, and he strives to cultivate that talent in each of his students.
In addition to his work on set and in the classroom, Dean is a Guinness World Record holder, showcasing his dedication to paving the way for progress and achieving excellence in his craft. His journey began with a commitment to artistry and professionalism, earning him recognition not just as a stylist but as a true innovator in the industry. Beyond his accolades and accomplishments, Dean's story is one of resilience and determination. In 1987, he was honored as the Soldier of the Year US Army 2nd AD, a testament to his leadership and commitment. Today, he combines that same dedication with his artistry, inspiring countless stylists to follow their dreams and elevate their craft in the vibrant world of Hollywood.
An industry leader and award winner, celebrity stylist Dean Banowetz is known for raising the bar and redefining what it means to be a hairstylist in the modern entertainment hair industry. Banowetz's expertise, vision, and commitment to excellence have made Dean a sought-after voice in the world of entertainment hair.
"Entertainment hair is not just about trends, it's about vision, creativity, and the power to bring characters to life. At Hollywood Hair Guy® Academy, we aim to teach students not only the skills needed to succeed in the entertainment hair world but also how to innovate and push boundaries,"
Hollywood Hair Guy® Academy offers a variety of courses, from intensive short-term workshops to comprehensive boot camps, designed to equip students with both the technical skills and the business acumen necessary to help navigate a successful career in the entertainment hair business. Students will have the opportunity to learn from Dean Banowetz and other seasoned creative professionals, gaining insight into the high-level entertainment hair world through hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and exclusive masterclasses. Hollywood Hair Guy® Academy proudly provides aspiring stylists with hands-on career education from industry experts in areas such as Set Hair 101 & 102, Drag Wig-styling, Fantasy Hair Structure Building, Braiding, Hairstyling for Make-up Artists, Career Coaching and Brand Consulting in addition to self-guided virtual courses: Breaking Into The Beauty Biz and Next level Hair Sheets.
Hollywood Hair Guy® Academy is now accepting boot camp and workshop registrations, with enrollment open to individuals passionate about making their mark in the entertainment hair world. Banowetz's innovative curriculum is designed to prepare students for the fast-paced, ever-evolving entertainment industry, offering a blend of traditional techniques and cutting-edge trends necessary to build a strong foundation as an entertainment hair professional.
About Hollywood Hair Guy® Academy:
Founded by celebrated celebrity hairstylist Dean Banowetz, at Hollywood Hair Guy® Academy, we foster a vibrant and supportive learning atmosphere where creativity thrives. To learn more about Hollywood Hair Guy® Academy and register for upcoming boot camps and workshops, visit: h (http://hollywoodhairguy.com/
