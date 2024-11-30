MedVoice AI Delivers Conversational AI Powered Medical Devices

MedVoice AI™ to collaborate with Mayo Clinic on the development of AI-powered technology to optimize the management of respiratory conditions

By: MedVoice AI, Inc.

Media Contact

Virginia Flavin Pribanic

media@medvoice.ai Virginia Flavin Pribanic

-- MedVoice AI, Inc., a leader in conversational AI-powered healthcare, has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to develop innovative AI programs that offer real-time guidance and troubleshooting for patients managing cardiopulmonary conditions at home, such as COPD, asthma, or congestive heart failure.Utilizing an exclusive right to two patents, this AI-powered innovation for at-home patient care will be the first-of-its-kind, seeking to arm patients, and their caregivers, with the guidance they need to manage their care.The MedVoice system will gather information about the patient's health status, medical history, and comorbidities. A development goal is for it to also use real time data from the patient's medical devices and engage the patient in conversations to guide them through their at-home treatment. With use, patients could gain a deeper understanding of their at-home technology by asking questions and receiving real-time detailed answers. This empathetic and conversational troubleshooting could alleviate stress and provide vital support to successfully manage serious health conditions safely at home.MedVoice technology seeks to initiate a conversation in place of blaring alarms.For example, "Your pulse ox reading is lower than normal—is your oxygen nearby?" The patient could reply with questions: "How much lower is this reading than normal?" The goal is for the MedVoice powered device to provide real time responses, "Your previous normal readings were 94 to 95. This reading is 89. Are you feeling short of breath?"This collaboration seeks to leverage Mayo Clinic's clinical expertise to define best practices that have the greatest impact on cardiopulmonary care outcomes.Patient and practitioner focus groups at Mayo Clinic will help MedVoice ensure that every interaction with the program is empathetic, helpful, intuitive, and exceptionally user-friendly. MedVoice will incorporate these care solutions into its patented conversational AI system to deliver enhanced personalized care.Hospitals and clinicians face an ever-increasing burden which means the need for at-home healthcare services is critical. However, at-home care can be overwhelming for the patient. Without proper training and support, this can lead to complications and life-threatening situations or unnecessary ER visits. At-home services and technology must be safe and effective to truly support a patient through the management of complex chronic healthcare.MedVoice seeks to deliver a scalable and affordable solution to relieve the burden on clinicians and hospital systems while providing patients with 24/7 effective support."Health literacy, access to care, and effective self-management are critical challenges facing healthcare today," says Dr. Robert Gillio, co-founder of MedVoice AI, "Our collaboration with Mayo Clinic represents a significant step forward in addressing these challenges by creating a smart medical device ecosystem designed to provide comprehensive, personalized guidance to individuals in real-time."MedVoice AI, Inc. is a pioneering healthcare technology company focused on revolutionizing healthcare through AI-driven smart medical devices. Its unique technology combines artificial intelligence with personalized, conversational healthcare—simplifying the management of serious chronic health conditions for patients and their providers.[END]