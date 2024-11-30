Follow on Google News
BCN Visuals Partners with Liquid Outdoor Media to Bring 3D Advertising to Lifestyle Centers
Revolutionary 3D Digital Experiences Set to Transform the Advertising Landscape in High-Traffic Retail and Lifestyle Destinations
By: BCN Visuals
Landmarks are digital cubes that stand 10 feet tall and wide, which transform any location into a fully immersive experience, driving audience engagement and leaving a lasting impression. This first-to-market product offering is a transformative tool that blends the digital and physical worlds. Landmarks redefine the advertising experience by bringing eye-catching, hyper-realistic 2D and 3D anamorphic digital installations to high-traffic retail and lifestyle destinations.
BCN Visuals and Liquid Outdoor Media aim to revolutionize the advertising experience for brands looking to enhance their connection with consumers. By introducing 3D anamorphic activations to lifestyle centers, the partnership will allow brands to stand out in a new and innovative way with visuals that appear to burst from the screen, creating highly engaging experiences that invite passersby to stop, watch, and interact.
"At BCN Visuals, our mission is to push the boundaries of visual storytelling. Through our collaboration with Liquid Outdoor Media, we are excited to bring the wow factor of 3D anamorphic technology to lifestyle centers across the U.S., making digital art a core part of the consumer journey," said Charles Chimera, Global Chief Growth Officer at BCN Visuals. "Our immersive activations will not only elevate the brand presence of advertisers but also contribute to the vibrancy and appeal of these environments."
With more brands seeking innovative ways to captivate audiences, the partnership between BCN Visuals and Liquid Outdoor Media is well-positioned to deliver experiences beyond traditional advertising, allowing brands to make a lasting impression in prime, high-traffic locations.
"Liquid is the leader in the open-air lifestyle center space, and this powerful addition to the portfolio aligns perfectly with our real-estate partners' vision to enhance their visitor experience while generating additional ancillary revenue. Most importantly, it provides our advertising clients with a truly unique and powerful medium to deliver their brand message," said Patrick Sherry, Managing Partner at Liquid Outdoor. "This is the perfect extension to our tech-driven national digital out-of-home media network. We believe this is the ideal environment for the Landmark - properties created as community hubs, designed to host large crowds and frequented by upscale audiences with extended dwell times."
Landmarks will debut across multiple high-profile mixed-use properties and tent-pole events in major markets, marking the beginning of this groundbreaking initiative. This launch will showcase the transformative power of 3D anamorphic content in a vibrant, high-traffic environment, setting the stage for future installations across the country. Both BCN Visuals and Liquid Outdoor Media are thrilled to bring this innovative experience to life, redefining how brands connect with audiences in dynamic, real-world settings.
About BCN Visuals
BCN Visuals is an award-winning innovation technology company and digital studio. Known for pioneering 3D anamorphic billboards and revolutionizing digital out-of-home, we collaborate with brands and agencies who want to leave an indelible mark. For more information, visit http://bcnvisuals.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Liquid Outdoor Media
Liquid Outdoor Media is a technology-focused, boutique outdoor advertising company with over 55 static and digital billboards and over 250 digital interactive smart kiosks in 12 major metropolitan markets. Since 2008, Liquid Outdoor has been developing successful projects in both public and private spaces that generate significant ancillary income for its partners. Headquartered in Manhattan and with regional offices in Los Angeles, Miami, Westchester, NY, and New Jersey, Liquid has a talented team that prides itself on offering unique media assets with exceptional customer service. For more information, visit http://liquidoutdoor.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
