HOBA Tech Raises 7-Figure Pre-Seed Led by TuneLab to Launch AI Business Transformation SaaS

-- HOBA Tech Ltd, the visionary force behind the House of Business Architecture (HOBA) agile business transformation framework, proudly announces the successful closure of a pre-seed funding round, raising a 7-figure sum in a deal led by technology development powerhouse, TuneLab. This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in HOBA Tech's journey to revolutionize the business orchestration and automation technology (BOAT) landscape with the forthcoming launch of its groundbreaking SaaS platform, HOBA Pro AI.The pre-seed funding round, featuring a substantial investment from TuneLab, underscores the confidence in HOBA Tech's vision and its potential to redefine the business transformation sector. TuneLab, known for its track record of engineering cutting-edge enterprise systems, has delivered multiple successful platforms with tens of thousands of active monthly users (AMUs) each. Their impressive portfolio of high-impact SaaS solutions has solidified their reputation as a trusted and experienced partner in the tech industry., Founder and CEO of HOBA Tech, creator of the globally recognized HOBA framework, and author of the highly acclaimed "The Business Transformation Playbook," shared his excitement about the partnership:The funds will be strategically deployed to fast-track the development of HOBA Pro AI, a next-generation SaaS platform designed to empower organizations with an agile, intelligent approach to business transformation. This innovative platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline, orchestrate, and automate critical business processes, positioning HOBA Tech at the forefront of the rapidly growing BOAT sector., CEO and Co-Founder of TuneLab, emphasized the strategic importance of this collaboration:The BOAT sector, which includes industry giants like Pega Systems, Mega, UiPath, and Blue Prism, is witnessing explosive growth as businesses increasingly seek automation and orchestration technologies to drive efficiency and competitiveness. HOBA Tech, with its deep expertise and strong backing from TuneLab, is well-positioned to lead this charge, offering a uniquely agile and AI-powered solution that resonates with enterprises' evolving needs.As part of the company's strategic rollout, HOBA Tech is inviting select organizations to join its exclusive private beta for HOBA Pro AI. This invite-only opportunity offers early adopters first access to the platform, allowing them to experience and shape the future of AI-driven business transformation.Interested parties are encouraged toto secure their spot in the private beta and be among the first to leverage HOBA Pro AI's powerful capabilities.HOBA Tech Ltd is the creator of the HOBA (House of Business Architecture)agile business transformation framework, utilised by tens of thousands of practitioners across hundreds of companies globally. The company is committed to driving innovation in the business orchestration and automation technology (BOAT) sector through its AI-powered SaaS platform, HOBA Pro AI.TuneLab is a leading technology development firm specializing in the creation of scalable, enterprise-grade SaaS platforms. With a portfolio that includes multiple high-impact systems boasting tens of thousands of active monthly users, TuneLab is a trusted partner in the tech industry, known for its ability to deliver transformative solutions that drive business success.