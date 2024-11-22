Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
HOBA Tech Raises 7-Figure Pre-Seed Led by TuneLab to Launch AI Business Transformation SaaS
HOBA Tech secures funding to fast-track HOBA Pro AI, an agile business transformation SaaS, backed by TuneLab, a top tech partner known for delivering scalable enterprise solutions with tens of thousands of active users.
By: HOBA Tech Ltd
The pre-seed funding round, featuring a substantial investment from TuneLab, underscores the confidence in HOBA Tech's vision and its potential to redefine the business transformation sector. TuneLab, known for its track record of engineering cutting-edge enterprise systems, has delivered multiple successful platforms with tens of thousands of active monthly users (AMUs) each. Their impressive portfolio of high-impact SaaS solutions has solidified their reputation as a trusted and experienced partner in the tech industry.
Heath Gascoigne, Founder and CEO of HOBA Tech, creator of the globally recognized HOBA framework, and author of the highly acclaimed "The Business Transformation Playbook," shared his excitement about the partnership:
"This investment marks a transformative milestone for HOBA Tech. With TuneLab's backing and their unparalleled expertise in developing scalable, enterprise-grade SaaS platforms, we are poised to accelerate our product roadmap and global expansion strategy. HOBA Pro AI is set to become the go-to platform for businesses seeking agile, AI-driven transformation solutions that align with our proven HOBA methodology, already trusted by tens of thousands of practitioners and hundreds of companies worldwide."
The funds will be strategically deployed to fast-track the development of HOBA Pro AI, a next-generation SaaS platform designed to empower organizations with an agile, intelligent approach to business transformation. This innovative platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline, orchestrate, and automate critical business processes, positioning HOBA Tech at the forefront of the rapidly growing BOAT sector.
Pavel Moroz, CEO and Co-Founder of TuneLab, emphasized the strategic importance of this collaboration:
"At TuneLab, we are committed to partnering with visionary companies that have the potential to disrupt industries. HOBA Tech's innovative approach to business transformation through their HOBA Pro AI platform is precisely the kind of game-changing technology we believe in. Our investment and collaboration will ensure that HOBA Pro AI not only reaches the market swiftly but also sets a new standard in the BOAT sector."
The BOAT sector, which includes industry giants like Pega Systems, Mega, UiPath, and Blue Prism, is witnessing explosive growth as businesses increasingly seek automation and orchestration technologies to drive efficiency and competitiveness. HOBA Tech, with its deep expertise and strong backing from TuneLab, is well-positioned to lead this charge, offering a uniquely agile and AI-powered solution that resonates with enterprises' evolving needs.
As part of the company's strategic rollout, HOBA Tech is inviting select organizations to join its exclusive private beta for HOBA Pro AI. This invite-only opportunity offers early adopters first access to the platform, allowing them to experience and shape the future of AI-driven business transformation.
Interested parties are encouraged to register here (https://app.hoba.tech/
About HOBA Tech Ltd:
HOBA Tech Ltd is the creator of the HOBA (House of Business Architecture)
About TuneLab:
TuneLab is a leading technology development firm specializing in the creation of scalable, enterprise-grade SaaS platforms. With a portfolio that includes multiple high-impact systems boasting tens of thousands of active monthly users, TuneLab is a trusted partner in the tech industry, known for its ability to deliver transformative solutions that drive business success.
Contact
HOBA Tech Communications Team
***@hoba.tech
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 22, 2024