Goshsha Proudly Announces JCos as Newest Client, Bringing AI-Powered Retail Innovation to UK

Called the "Shazam for products", Goshsha is leading the charge in total omnichannel retail in UK, bridging the gap between digital and physical shopping experience
By:
 
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Oct. 31, 2024 - PRLog -- Goshsha is thrilled to announce JCos as its newest client, redefining beauty retail for the digital age. This partnership brings a transformative shift in the way traditional in-store retail has been conducted in UK as JCos embraces Goshsha's unique AI-powered abilities to blend in-store shopping with the convenience of digital content. With Goshsha, JCos customers gain instant access to uncensored products information, reviews, ratings, and trending social media content simply by scanning their products in-store, creating a connected and engaging shopping journey.

Called the "Shazam for Products", Goshsha addresses a fundamental need in retail for uncensored honest products information from the internet and social media with just a quick simple scan, bridging the gap between digital and physical shopping experience. With this technology, JCos is equipped to deliver the ultimate omnichannel experience, providing digital shelf content directly at the shopper's fingertips. This access also can help drive sales, foster brand loyalty, and reduce marketing costs by connecting with customers at a critical decision-making moment.

JCos Embarks on a New Era of Retail with Goshsha's AI and AR Powered In-Store Shopping App

Available in major UK stores such as Hebe Health and Beauty, a leading retailer with over 340 locations, JCos will use Goshsha's technology to provide customers with a rich, on-the-spot shopping experience. Shoppers at Hebe will enjoy the ability to explore JCOS products in an entirely new way, with pop-up AR videos that enhance their in-store journey. This dynamic approach meets the demands of today's shoppers, who seek honesty, immediacy, convenience, and quality in their beauty purchases.

"We're immensely proud to welcome JCos to the Goshsha platform, and to work alongside such a forward looking brand in making shopping more insightful and enjoyable," said Athena Yap, CEO of Goshsha. "This partnership exemplifies JCos President Ines Rosa's dedication to actively seeks out innovations in the industry to serve her clients better such as the role of AI & AR in beauty and wellness." This partnership also enables JCos to reduce costly traditional retail trade efforts while capturing the attention of shoppers at a pivotal moment, supporting lasting engagement and brand loyalty in a highly competitive market.

You can find Goshsha free App in the Apple App Store at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/goshsha/id1521800052

About Goshsha
Goshsha is an in-store shopping companion app designed for the beauty, personal grooming, and cosmetics space. Known as the "Shazam for Products," Goshsha helps shoppers access uncensored product reviews, virtual try-ons, beauty hacks, and social media content through a simple scan. For brands and retailers, Goshsha provides a vital omnichannel solution by bridging the online-offline gap, engaging customers, driving sales, reducing marketing costs, and enhancing loyalty.

About JCOS
JCos (Japanese Cosmetics), a division of US-based Sentique International, is a holistic, purposeful, and innovative lifestyle brand, created to introduce ritual-based Japanese beauty culture to the women of North America. Available in major UK retail stores, including Hebe Health and Beauty, JCos strives to empower consumers with accessible, top-tier beauty products and a seamless, digital-enabled shopping experience.

