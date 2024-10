American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) Hosts Community Caregivers Awards Brunch

Proceeds will raise funds and awareness for the vital work of supporting Caregiving Youth

-- In the United States, over 5.4 million children and teenagers aged 18 or younger provide significant assistance or care to a family member with chronic illness, disability, mental health condition, or age-related needs– a jolting statistic that The American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY) hopes to honor and raise awareness for at theon Monday, November 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This year's event, co-chaired by Maria Levix and Althea Largie Ceasor, is hosted at the Broken Sound Club in Boca Raton, Florida and will recognize remarkable individuals who selflessly support youth caregivers while raising important awareness and funds for AACY.The AACY, a nonprofit based in Boca Raton with national reach and impact, envisions a nation that understands, appreciates, and celebrates the lives of Caregiving Youth as they pursue their individual paths to life's dreams and opportunities. As the only organization in the United States dedicated solely to addressing Caregiving Youth issues, funds raised from the brunch support their comprehensive programming and services like scholarships, social work home visits with resources for school supplies, food, laptops, respite, tutoring, counseling and social support opportunities like camp, holiday celebrations, picnics, and other activities. The community is invited to show appreciation for the youth caregivers and contribute to a meaningful cause.Joining as special honorees and sponsors to help make the event possible include Pamela Higer-Polani, Esq., The School District of Palm Beach County, Lesser, Lesser, Landy & Smith, PLLC. The sponsor's involvement helps propel the mission of AACY forward, and gain added visibility during November, which is National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM)."We would not be able to do the work we do without the support of others. In 2006, The School District took a risk to join us as the first in the United States to recognize and support the otherwise hidden population. This event is being held during November to recognize all caregiving families and especially the valuable work of Caregiving Youth who are in this role through no fault of their own. Those who we honor today have helped both AACY and many others in our greater community, and we are thankful, in November and throughout the year," said Connie Siskowski, RN, PhD, AACY founder.Upon arrival, attendees will check in and have the chance to network and learn more about the obstacles and triumphs encountered by young caregivers. Ticket holders will then enjoy a brunch dining experience while AACY Community Caregivers Awards Brunch Emcee Matt Lincoln highlights the vital contributions of caregiving youth, celebrating their resilience and the profound impact they make on their families and the community.Registration is required. The early bird tickets are special $100 until November 13, 20204, and $120 thereafter. Please visit https://bit.ly/ 47G1bMu for tickets or sponsorship opportunities and contact Julie at julie@aacy.org for questions or further information.To learn more about the American Association of Caregiving Youth (AACY), visit www.aacy.org