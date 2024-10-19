 

Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Blockchain
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Singapore
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2024
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
25242322212019

Follow on Google News

NU is The new DeFi Protocol Powering Global Remittance Payments

Nu is a blockchain consortium that bridges the social consumer economy to global businesses through digital payment services.
By:
 
SINGAPORE - Oct. 23, 2024 - PRLog -- Nu, a cutting-edge blockchain consortium, is excited to announce the launch of its native digital asset, NU. Designed to revolutionize the way users engage with global digital payments and social interactions, NU serves as the cornerstone of the Nu blockchain consortium, seamlessly integrating with both its social networking platform, nuBlock (https://www.nuconsortium.xyz/nublock).

The NU token is pivotal to Nu's mission of creating a decentralized, inclusive financial ecosystem. It is specifically tailored to address the needs of the unbanked population, which currently numbers 1.8 billion people worldwide. By providing a secure, efficient, and low-cost means of transaction, NU empowers individuals in underserved communities to access financial services that were previously out of reach. Whether it's for peer-to-peer transactions, paying for goods and services, or participating in social activities, NU is designed to facilitate economic mobility and financial inclusion on a global scale.

The integration of NU (https://www.nuconsortium.xyz/) within the Nu consortium offers several unique advantages. First and foremost, NU transactions are processed with minimal fees, significantly lower than traditional payment methods. Transactions using NU incur a fee of just 1.3%, while conversions from external currencies to NU are processed at a rate of 1.7%. These competitive rates make the NU utility digital assets an attractive option for users and businesses looking to optimize their payment processes.

Nu's strategic partnerships with leading blockchain networks, including Polygon and Stellar, further enhance the utility and reach of NU. By leveraging Polygon's zkEVM (https://polygon.technology/) technology, Nu ensures that users can seamlessly swap currencies to NU, facilitating efficient cross-border transactions. Additionally, the integration with Stellar's Soroban network enables secure and scalable smart contracts, underpinning the robust transaction capabilities of the NU token. This interoperability ensures that users can effortlessly move assets and data across different blockchain networks, enhancing the overall user experience.

The launch of NU also marks a significant milestone in Nu's broader vision of combining social engagement with financial innovation. Within the nuBlock platform, NU native digital assets are used to reward users for their social interactions, offering a vibrant and engaged community. Users can earn NU tokens by participating in social activities, creating content, and engaging with other members of the network. This unique blend of social rewards and digital payments creates a holistic ecosystem where social and financial interactions are seamlessly integrated.

As Nu continues to expand its ecosystem, the introduction of NU token is poised to drive further growth and innovation. The upcoming integration of digital smart contracts within nu payments vault will enable individuals, developers, and businesses to streamline their invoicing and payment processes, leveraging the security and efficiency of blockchain technology. With an initial release of 2.5 billion NU tokens for its presale that will be allocated, Nu is committed to ensuring sustainable growth and value creation for its users and stakeholders.

Contact
Team directoapp
***@directoapp.com
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@directoapp.com Email Verified
Tags:Blockchain
Industry:Technology
Location:Singapore - Singapore - Singapore
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Oct 23, 2024 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share