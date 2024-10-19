Driver-Owned Rideshare Platform Empowering Drivers to Own the Driverless Vehicles of Tomorrow

LOS ANGELES
- Oct. 23, 2024
- PRLog
-- Welcome to Fare Co-op
, where ridesharing is being reimagined for the benefit of drivers and riders alike. Unlike Uber and Lyft—who are ready to kick their drivers to the curb
by replacing them with driverless vehicles—Fare Co-op is building a future where drivers own the vehicles of tomorrow
. We provide up to 20% lower fares
, and with no surge pricing
, you're always getting the best price
, making your savings astronomical
—whether it's rush hour or the middle of the night.
Here's why Fare Co-op
is the smart choice for both drivers and riders
:
- 85% of every fare goes directly to our member-owners, ensuring drivers aren't just earning—they're investing in their own success. Even non-member drivers take home 55%, which is still far more than what Uber or Lyft offer. This means drivers are highly motivated to provide the best possible service, because they're part of the platform they're helping to build.
- As Uber and Lyft prepare to discard their drivers in favor of driverless cars, Fare Co-op is taking a different approach. When driverless technology arrives, Fare Co-op drivers will own those vehicles, securing their financial future and ensuring they aren't left behind. This is ridesharing done right—where the drivers who built the industry aren't cast aside, but instead empowered to thrive in the next chapter of transportation.
- For riders, Fare Co-op offers up to 20% lower fares, no surge pricing, and a level of service that's unmatched, thanks to our driver-ownership model. By riding with Fare Co-op, you're not just saving money—you're supporting a fairer system that ensures drivers can make a living, while you enjoy top-tier service.
And the benefits don't stop there:
- Fare Co-op's two-tier referral program allows anyone to make thousands of dollars a month simply by referring drivers and riders. Refer 100+ people, and you can earn cash or free rides—your choice! Our referral program represents 25% of the federation's net profits, with up to 80% of that going directly to you for every ride your referrals complete. The more you refer, the more you earn—it's that simple.
This is your chance to be part of a true rideshare revolution
. By choosing Fare Co-op, you're getting better prices
, premium service
, and helping create a future where drivers aren't left behind
, but are empowered to own the future of transportation
. Fare Co-op is where you and your community win
—every ride, every time.
"I am proud to work with a company that truly values its drivers rather than rushing to replace them with autonomous vehicles," said Ivan Olivo, newly appointed CEO of Fare Co-op/Local Driver Co-op Federation. "Drivers are the backbone of rideshare, and without them, the industry as we know it wouldn't exist. Fare Co-op is the only solution that offers drivers a real future in this rapidly changing landscape."
"This model has the potential to save not only the ride-hailing industry but any industry facing disruption from automation, and any autonomous vehicle company that partners with us will not just be doing the right thing but will set itself apart from their competition,"
added Ahmed Attia, Chairman of the Federation.About Fare Co-op
Fare Co-op is a driver-owned rideshare platform
designed to empower drivers, deliver unmatched savings
, and lead the future of transportation. Learn how you can save, earn, and ride
the next era of ridesharing at www.fare.coop