Providence Enterprise to Unveil Advanced Manufacturing Solutions at COMPAMED/MEDICA 2024
Providence Enterprise Showcases Comprehensive Global Manufacturing for Class I, II, and III Medical Devices.
By: Providence Enterprise
Providence Enterprise will be showcasing its wide array of cutting-edge manufacturing solutions at Hall 8A, booth R15 in the COMPAMED area, which focuses on medical technology suppliers. With over 30 years of experience, Providence has positioned itself as a trusted partner for companies looking to scale their operations globally. Their full-service capabilities—
Key offerings include:
● Injection Molding Expertise: With 443+ injection molding machines and annual output of over 1,000 injection molding tools, Providence offers a versatile range of press sizes from 6 to 1,600 tons.
● Advanced SMT and Assembly Capabilities:
automated assembly lines, ensuring high-efficiency production with minimal downtime.
● Global Manufacturing Footprint: Six manufacturing locations across Mexico, Vietnam, and China, supported by 4.5 million sq. ft. of manufacturing space, provide flexibility and
scalability for projects of any size.
● High-Quality Standards: Backed by ISO 13485, FDA registration, NMPA certification, and ISO 27001 for information security, Providence ensures top-tier quality and compliance for medical devices across international markets.
● End-to-End Engineering Support: 65+ full-time engineers specializing in R&D work closely with clients to ensure precision and efficiency in every stage of the product development process.
Providence Enterprise's Albert van de Liefvoort will also be speaking on "Building the Future: Manufacturing IoT-Enabled Medical Devices" at the COMPAMED HIGH-TECH FORUM, part of the "Europe meets USA 2024 - High-Tech for Medical Devices" session organized by the IVAM Microtechnology Network. This is a critical topic as the industry shifts towards connected health technologies. His insights will reflect Providence's expertise in integrating IoT innovations with high- volume manufacturing, driving advancements in the medical device sector. This session will take place on Wednesday, November 13, at 11:35 AM, and will bring together leading European and U.S.
companies to discuss future trends and innovations in medical technology.
"Participating in COMPAMED/MEDICA gives us the chance to connect with industry leaders and showcase Providence's one-stop-shop manufacturing capabilities,"
With 5,000+ dedicated employees worldwide, Providence Enterprise is committed to offering personalized, regional support while upholding global standards of manufacturing excellence. To discover how Providence can support your next medical device innovation, schedule a meeting at https://www.ProvidenceHK.com.
Contact
Albert van de Liefvoort, Providence Enterprise
***@providence-
End
