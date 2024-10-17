Providence Enterprise to Unveil Advanced Manufacturing Solutions at COMPAMED/MEDICA 2024

Providence Enterprise Showcases Comprehensive Global Manufacturing for Class I, II, and III Medical Devices.

By: Providence Enterprise

Contact

Albert van de Liefvoort, Providence Enterprise

***@providence- connect.com Albert van de Liefvoort, Providence Enterprise

End

-- Providence Enterprise, a leading global contract manufacturer of Class I, II, and III medical devices, is excited to announce its participation at the COMPAMED/MEDICA Trade Fair from November 11–14, 2024, in Düsseldorf, Germany. As one of the most significant events in the healthcare industry, COMPAMED runs alongside MEDICA, attracting over 83,000 visitors from more than 160 countries to explore the latest innovations in medical technology, components, and services.Providence Enterprise will be showcasing its wide array of cutting-edge manufacturing solutions atin the COMPAMED area, which focuses on medical technology suppliers. With over 30 years of experience, Providence has positioned itself as a trusted partner for companies looking to scale their operations globally. Their full-service capabilities—from component production to finished medical devices—make them a comprehensive solution provider for OEMs around the world.Key offerings include:: With 443+ injection molding machines and annual output of over 1,000 injection molding tools, Providence offers a versatile range of press sizes from 6 to 1,600 tons.Providence operates 9 SMT lines and fullyautomated assembly lines, ensuring high-efficiency production with minimal downtime.Six manufacturing locations across Mexico, Vietnam, and China, supported by 4.5 million sq. ft. of manufacturing space, provide flexibility andscalability for projects of any size.Backed by ISO 13485, FDA registration, NMPA certification, and ISO 27001 for information security, Providence ensures top-tier quality and compliance for medical devices across international markets.65+ full-time engineers specializing in R&D work closely with clients to ensure precision and efficiency in every stage of the product development process.Providence Enterprise's Albert van de Liefvoort will also be speaking onat the, part of thesession organized by the IVAM Microtechnology Network. This is a critical topic as the industry shifts towards connected health technologies. His insights will reflect Providence's expertise in integrating IoT innovations with high- volume manufacturing, driving advancements in the medical device sector. This session will take place on, and will bring together leading European and U.S.companies to discuss future trends and innovations in medical technology."Participating in COMPAMED/MEDICA gives us the chance to connect with industry leaders and showcase Providence's one-stop-shop manufacturing capabilities,"said van de Liefvoort. "As the medical industry continues to evolve with IoT technologies, our global footprint and specialized expertise ensure that we can support our partners in bringing innovative solutions to the market quickly and efficiently."With, Providence Enterprise is committed to offering personalized, regional support while upholding global standards of manufacturing excellence. To discover how Providence can support your next medical device innovation, schedule a meeting at