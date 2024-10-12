Follow on Google News
45 years of Montessori at its best!
The Albrook School will be host an Open House at 361 Somerville Road on Sunday, November 17th from 1:00 – 3:00pm.
At Albrook, we want our children to grow into independent problem solvers and caring, responsible citizens. The teacher prepares the environment to perfection with a series of sequential, manipulative and sensorial materials that ultimately bridge the gap between concrete and abstract learning. The teacher is a link between these materials and the child. With a great understanding of human development, the teacher observes each child, reflects upon his/her observations and individualizes the curriculum. Thus, the environment becomes a nourishing place for each child.
The Albrook School was founded in 1979 as a non-profit Montessori school, serving children ages two through twelve, guided by the Montessori philosophy to assist each child in developing their potentialities to the fullest. Our School is accredited by the American Montessori Society and the Middle States Commission on Elementary Schools. The Albrook School is located at 361 Somerville Road, Basking Ridge, NJ
We welcome you to join us for a guided tour of our school. Please We welcome you to join us for a guided tour of our school. Please register to confirm attendance at the following link: https://as4.schoolspeak.com/
Please email or call 908-580-0661 if you would like more information or visit www.albrookschool.org.
We hope to see you there!
Contact
The Albrook School
***@albrookschool.org
