The Albrook School's co-founder will host a book signing of her newly-published memoir

Contact

Julianne Kaniewski

***@albrookschool.org Julianne Kaniewski

End

-- The Albrook School, along with Albrook's co-founder, Ms. Anita Albers, will host a book signing of her newly published memoir,on Thursday, June 1 from 6:00pm-7:30pm at The Albrook School. $50 admission includes cocktail hour and an author-signed hardcover copy of the book. RSVP information is below.Anita Maria Albers has always been a woman whose pure spiritual ideals eclipsed the cynical world around her.As a child, she lived through the harsh reality of World War II, growing up in the war-torn city of Bochum in Germany. She came out of that inferno to see a destroyed country.While there was total chaos and little food, she continued to believe in a loving God. She also vowed to do something good for mankind as an antidote against all that was evil.With the spirit of an explorer, she eventually made it to the United States and became a U S citizen. Always interested in other countries, she traveled extensively and learned about the similarities and differences among cultures.When she saw closed doors, she dared to open them, which led to her opening a beautiful private Montessori School with a peace curriculum for children ages two to twelve.Her life story can be seen as an inspiration for us all: from the ashes of loss and turmoil, love, peace, and unity can grow.The author will donate all of the book's proceeds to The Albrook School, a non-profit organization.Anita Maria Albers left Germany after World War II and settled in the United States in 1959. She created her own business that allowed her to support herself and take extensive trips around the globe. In 1979, Anita co-founded The Albrook Montessori School. She has educated thousands of children with a curriculum of peace and love. When not in school, she's in her garden on the Albrook campus, enjoying her flowers and the students that visit her.The Albrook School was founded in 1979 as a non-profit Montessori school, serving children ages two through twelve, guided by the Montessori philosophy to assist each child in developing their potentialities to the fullest. Our School is accredited by the American Montessori Society and the Middle States Commission on Elementary Schools. The Albrook School is located at 361 Somerville Road, Basking Ridge, NJ