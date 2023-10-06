Follow on Google News
Legacy of Russell Batiste, Jr. on the One-Year Anniversary of His Obsequies: A Celebration of Music
Family and Friends Joined Together Today to Celebrate Russell Batiste of NOLA's Royal Family of Music, amid mourning loss of his daughter Naëlle Mégara, yesterday, October 9, 2024 in France.
Today marks the solemn yet heartfelt commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the burial of legendary New Orleans drummer, Russell Batiste, Jr., a member of NOLA's Royal Family of Music. Known for his powerful rhythms, versatility, and contributions to the world of jazz and funk, Russell left an indelible mark on the global music scene. His work with groups like the Funky Meters, Vida Blue, and his own Russell Batiste Band highlighted his wide-ranging talent and influence.
As the Batiste family gathered to honors his memory today at New Orleans Riverwalk, they also mourned another heartbreaking loss—the untimely passing of Russell's daughter, Naëlle Mégara, who tragically passed away on October 9th, 2024, in France from breast cancer. This new sorrow compounds the grief felt by the family and the extended music community that continues to celebrate Russell's contributions and influence.
Russell's brother, Damon Batiste, a prominent cultural ambassador and leader, continues to pay tribute to Russell's legacy through his ongoing work across Africa. Damon's dedication to connecting New Orleans' rich musical heritage with the African continent serves as a living testament to Russell's enduring influence on both sides of the Atlantic. Damon recently spearheaded cultural initiatives and musical collaborations in various African countries, emphasizing the global power of music as a unifying force, a cause close to Russell's heart.
As a musician, Russell Batiste, Jr. was a force to be reckoned with. His electrifying performances and innovative beats earned him acclaim, not only in his hometown of New Orleans but also internationally. His love for New Orleans' distinct sounds of jazz, funk, and R&B can still be heard echoing in the music of those he mentored and played alongside.
A graduate of St. Augustine High School and a cornerstone of the local music scene, Russell's influence extended beyond the stage. His collaborations with icons such as Art Neville and George Porter Jr. reflected his status as a pillar of the New Orleans music community. His passing in 2023 left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans, but his music continues to resonate.
The Batiste family extends their gratitude to the community for the outpouring of love and support over the past year. They invite everyone to celebrate Russell's life and legacy through his music, while also holding space for the deep sorrow of their latest loss.
Russell Batiste's impact will never be forgotten. He leaves behind a legacy of rhythmic genius and cultural connection that continues to inspire musicians and fans across the globe. As Damon Batiste carries the torch in Africa and beyond, Russell's spirit endures, uniting music lovers from New Orleans to the world.
For more information on Damon Batiste's cultural initiatives or to share memories of Russell Batiste, Jr., please email Damon Batiste at dbneworleans@
Affirming the Batiste Family legacy, save the date of October 30th, as another Batiste will join David Russell Batiste Sr., as a member of the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. More details to come.
About the Batiste Family
NOLA's Royal Family of Music, the Batiste family is widely regarded as a royal family of music, with generations of musicians contributing to the city's legendary cultural landscape. From jazz and R&B to funk, their influence is profound, with Russell Batiste, Jr. being one of its most celebrated members.
