The City Tutors Welcomes Brad Timmers as New Chief Technology Officer to Drive Tech Innovation
The City Tutors names Brad Timmers as its first Chief Technology Officer. With expertise in tech innovation & mentorship, Timmers will lead efforts to expand education & career support for underserved communities through scalable digital solutions
By: The City Tutors
Brad's journey with The City Tutors began in 2020 when the pandemic had disrupted his career, as it had for so many. In his search for meaningful ways to give back, he found The City Tutors and quickly became involved as a volunteer tutor and mentor. "It occurred to me that I'd always wanted to give back through tutoring and mentoring because I've been a lifelong student," Brad shared. "I thought, why wait until I retire in 20 or 30 years? I've got the time, so why not start giving back now?" Brad quickly became an integral part of the organization, contributing his tech expertise and strategic vision.
On Volunteering with The City Tutors
"It was the year 2020. The pandemic had been going on for a few months, and I was actually out of work. It was a tough moment in the tech economy, but I decided not to wait until I retired to start giving back. I found The City Tutors, and it was a perfect fit. One-on-one engagement, free tutoring for learners—it was exactly what I was looking for, and I haven't looked back."
Now, as CTO, Brad will spearhead the organization's efforts to integrate technology that scales its operations and improves the learner and mentor experience. "Technology scales what humans do," Brad explained. "It helps us connect learners with resources 24/7 at a large scale. We want to ensure learners have a great experience, and tech can help us find patterns in what works and what doesn't work."
Expanding Access to Learning and Career Mentorship
The City Tutors has operated successfully without significant technological infrastructure, but as demand for tutoring and mentoring continues to grow, the need for a scalable solution has become apparent. "We're looking to take The City Tutors from serving thousands of New Yorkers to tens of thousands, even hundreds of thousands, and being available 24/7, like the subway," Brad noted.
To date, The City Tutors has facilitated at least 4,200 mentorships and completed over 4,000 hours of tutoring since 2020, supporting learners in various stages of their educational and professional journeys.
Brad's mission as CTO will focus on leveraging data and technology to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of the mentorship program. This will include developing digital platforms, such as mobile apps, that streamline scheduling, provide push notifications, and track learner progress. These innovations will allow The City Tutors to connect more learners with mentors and expand access to education and career support.
Looking Ahead
Under Brad's leadership, The City Tutors will work with technology partners to build and implement these tools. His efforts will be crucial in amplifying the impact of the organization, which continues to support a diverse range of learners, from high school students to adult career changers.
"The fact that The City Tutors has gone so far without much sophisticated tech is a huge testament to the dedication of Garri, Michael, and all the volunteers,"
Brad is excited to take on the challenge of growing The City Tutors into a scalable, tech-driven organization that continues to provide invaluable learning and career support to historically underserved communities in New York City and beyond.
For more information about The City Tutors or to get involved, please visit thecitytutors.org.
Garri Rivkin
***@thecitytutors.org
