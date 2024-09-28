Celebrating Indigenous Culture: A Gathering of Voices and Artistry in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
- Oct. 3, 2024
- PRLog
-- This event, hosted by Chali'naru Dones of the United Confederation of Taino People and Michael Monestime, President of the Central Square Business District Organization, will take place on October 14th
at University Park, 65 Sidney Street, Cambridge, MA 02139
.Taking place at University Park, 65 Sidney Street, this vibrant evening will feature a dynamic lineup of artists and advocates who will share their unique perspectives and talents. Experience the powerful performances of:
- Chali'naru Dones: A Taino woman dedicated to Indigenous rights, Chali infuses joy and spiritual energy into her ceremonial practices, captivating audiences across New England.
- Justin Beatty: An Ojibwe and Saponi multi-disciplinary artist, Justin engages with cultural and social issues through various art forms, including digital art and traditional singing. As a founding member of Urban Thunder, an intertribal powwow drum group, he's sure to bring a heartbeat to the celebration.
- Luna Del Flor: This passionate poet and performer from Lawrence, MA, uses her art as a catalyst for social justice dialogue, blending her Caribbean roots with a commitment to healing and community.
- Brian Life: A versatile artist whose work spans digital illustration and graffiti, Brian's creations have graced numerous galleries and notable album covers, showcasing the intersection of culture and creativity.
- Dr. Claudia A. Fox Tree: A multiracial educator and activist, Claudia brings Indigenous history to life in her workshops on equity and social justice, making her a prominent voice for Indigenous rights in Massachusetts.
- Daryl Jameson: Vice Chairman of the Pocasset Pokanoket Tribe, Daryl leads the Eastern Medicine Singers, an intertribal drum group that promotes cultural heritage through the power of music.
- Fuerza Internacional Dance Group: Founded by Joselina Leon, this group celebrates Hispanic cultural dances and educates youth about their rich cultural roots.
- Heather Leavell: Co-founder of Italian Americans for Indigenous Peoples Day, Heather advocates for Indigenous-led initiatives, ensuring Indigenous experiences are front and center in her work as a museum director.
- Edwin Pastor: An Indigenous Guatemalan-American photographer, Edwin captures the essence of Indigenous cultures through portraiture, revealing their rich narratives.
- Los Chankas of Perú: This cultural group will delight attendees with traditional Peruvian music and dance, highlighting the resilience of Indigenous practices through their vibrant performances.
- Yolanda Smith: A representative of the Falun Dafa Association of New England, Yolanda promotes mindfulness and moral philosophy rooted in ancient practices, adding a unique dimension to the event.
The evening will kick off with a heartfelt opening blessing by the Ponkapoag Massachusetts Tribe and Sagamore Strong Medicine Bear of the Massachusetts Natick Praying Indians. Cambridge Mayor Denise Simmons will also deliver a land acknowledgment, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the history and heritage of Indigenous peoples.
Join us for a day of art, culture, and community as we honor Indigenous voices and celebrate the resilience and creativity that enrich our society. This is the first time Cambridge is celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day with such enthusiasm and reverence—be a part of history!
For more information about the event, visit www.centralsq.org
or contact manoucheca@centralsq.org.The evening will feature a dynamic lineup of artists and advocates, each bringing their unique perspectives and talents to the forefront: