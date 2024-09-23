Agnitio.ai Raises Pre-Seed Funding to Accelerate AI-Driven Insights and Scale Workflow Automation

AI Startup Secures Funding to Enhance MVP, Onboard Clients, and Drive Competitive Advantage

-- Agnitio.ai, a rising player in AI-powered data insights and workflow automation, today announced the successful close of its pre-seed funding round, led by 11Meridianwest, a Tampa-based venture studio, alongside contributions from CZPartners and Marrow Global Network. This funding will enable Agnitio.ai to scale its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) to a fully commercialized platform, onboard new clients, and hire strategically to accelerate its growth and impact.With the capital raised, Agnitio.ai is set to fast-track product development and strengthen industry integrations. The funds will support crucial commercial integrations with leading Supply Side Platforms (SSPs), positioning the company as a key player in programmatic advertising while expanding into broader markets such as marketing, finance, and operations.Leveraging AI for Measurable Client ImpactAgnitio.ai's AI platform is designed to empower businesses by automating data processes, generating actionable insights, and creating operational efficiencies at scale. Its AI Data Assistant enables companies to process vast datasets in real-time, unlocking valuable insights and automating critical workflows to gain a competitive advantage."At Agnitio.ai, we believe AI is the key to unlocking untapped business potential," said Aubriana Lopez, Co-Founder of Agnitio.ai. "This funding gives us the resources to transition from MVP to full-scale deployment, delivering powerful AI-driven automation and insights that create measurable impacts for our clients. Our platform is built to provide businesses with a true competitive edge, enabling faster, smarter decision-making."Strategic Use of FundsThis round of funding will be directed toward four key growth areas:Product Development:Enhancing AI capabilities and transitioning the platform from MVP to full commercial launch.Industry Integrations:Expanding integrations with top-tier SSPs to further establish Agnitio.ai in the advertising ecosystem.Team Expansion: Recruiting top talent in engineering, product, and sales to scale operations and customer success.Market Expansion: Targeting new markets and industries while strengthening relationships with early adopters.Creating Competitive Advantage Across IndustriesBuilt on a flexible and scalable architecture, Agnitio.ai integrates seamlessly into existing tech infrastructures, empowering companies across industries to operate with greater efficiency and precision. Its solutions deliver real-time insights that allow businesses to stay ahead of their competition by making more informed decisions, streamlining workflows, and improving overall business performance.About Agnitio.aiAgnitio.ai is an AI platform dedicated to transforming how businesses leverage data and automation. By streamlining data processes and offering real-time insights, Agnitio.ai helps companies gain a competitive advantage in a fast-evolving marketplace. The company's modular platform integrates with existing systems, empowering companies to scale and adapt to changing demands efficiently. Agnitio.ai serves industries including marketing, finance, operations, and more.About the Investors11Meridianwest:A Tampa, Florida-based venture studio focused on building and supporting high-impact, technology-driven startups.CZPartners: A boutique family office specializing in early-stage innovation and operational efficiency investments.Marrow Global Network: A global organization committed to supporting emerging startups in high-growth fields like AI and automation.For more information, visit [www.agnitio.ai]or contact:press@agnitio.ai