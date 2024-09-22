Follow on Google News
California Legislative Black Caucus And Governor Newsom Celebrate Historic Reparations Bill Signing
The CLBC continues to lead this movement with steadfast commitment, advancing a multi-year legislative package aimed at addressing systemic inequalities faced by Black Californians. Today's victory highlights the work of the CLBC, yet it also calls for continued support from Governor Newsom, who holds an essential role over the next two years in ensuring the successful implementation of reparations legislation. While California has made historic strides, there remains more work to be done, and the CLBC will need the ongoing support of the Governor, grassroots organizations, and other allies to see this through.
Building a Legacy for Justice
"Today's bill signing represents a promise of the future based on years of hard work and dedication from the CLBC and our allies," said Assemblywoman Lori Wilson. "Together with Governor Newsom, we are sending a powerful message that California is leading the way in repairing the harm done to Black communities. Today marks a victory, but only the first in the continued fight for justice."
Although several reparations-
A Nationally Historic Moment
This package of bills, passed under the leadership of the CLBC, addresses key issues such as housing disparities, maternal health, economic inequality, and educational access—issues that have long disproportionately impacted Black Californians. This historic moment signals California's dedication to using legislative power to correct these injustices, setting a blueprint for other states to follow.
As other states, including New York and Evanston, IL, begin exploring similar Reparations measures, California stands at the forefront, showcasing the political will necessary to drive progress.
Looking Forward
As California continues to lead the nation, the CLBC's multi-year bill packages demonstrate the sustained effort required to address generational harm. The CLBC is committed to Restore Black California for All California.
This monumental moment marks the beginning of ongoing efforts between the CLBC and Governor Newsom's administration, as they collaborate to ensure the successful implementation of these laws. Over the next two years, this partnership will be critical in pushing the Reparations movement forward and ensuring that this historic legislation delivers on its promises.
Members of the CLBC are available for interviews to discuss today's historic event and the continued work needed to achieve reparations for Black Californians.
About the CLBC Policy Institute
The California Legislative Black Caucus Policy Institute is a key driver in advancing policies that impact Black Californians. The Institute works to ensure the research, development, and implementation of legislation aimed at achieving equity. For more information, visit https://cablackcaucus.org/
