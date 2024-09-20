Follow on Google News
Universal Fibers Publishes 2024 Sustainability Snapshot Report
Universal Fibers® has released its latest Sustainability Snapshot, illustrating the company's continued commitment to reducing environmental impact and advancing its social responsibility.
By: Universal Fibers
Since its last published CSR report, Universal Fibers has achieved year-over-year carbon reduction. Today, Universal Fibers is recognized as a "Virtual Zero Waste Company" and, earlier this year, became the first in the industry to earn Cradle to Cradle v4 material health certifications on their most sustainable fiber, Thrive® matter.
Ranae Anderson, Global Sustainability Leader, adds, "We measure progress through our unique four-point EnLIST program, and we encourage everyone in our supply chain to enlist in our sustainable journey. We believe full transparency elevates the value of collaboration with our partners."
Universal Fibers' EnLIST® program incorporates four fundamental pillars: providing Transparency through third-party accreditation;
Key highlights of the report include:
Carbon Reduction: As an early adopter of the industries 2030 Challenge for Embodied Carbon, Universal Fibers has demonstrated consistent year-over-year progress in reducing carbon emissions for almost a decade, which has YTD resulted in a minimum of a 10% decrease in their carbon footprint (this comes from organic reductions – before any additional offsets or external offset projects.)
Zero Waste: Universal Fibers recognition as a "Virtual Zero Waste Company" has been achieved by investing in smart recycling processes to divert their largest waste streams from landfills.
Cradle to Cradle Certification:
But it doesn't stop here, Universal Fibers commitment to sustainability extends to meaningful social initiatives across the globe. This dedication to social responsibility is an integral part of their overall mission to help build a more sustainable and equitable future.
Social Responsibility:
Jennifer Roundtree, Global Marketing and Brands Director, explains, "Sustainability at Universal Fibers is not just about carbon reduction—it's about people. And that begins with where we work and live locally, regionally, and globally."
Universal Fibers eco-journey is an inspirational one that takes a holistic look at how they can reduce their impact. As a global manufacturer, they are committed to regional project investments and have a team dedicated to making a positive difference globally. With aspirations to achieve net-zero emissions and increase their alignment with circular economy principles, Universal Fibers is ensuring that every action moves them closer to a future where sustainability is a foundation for everything they do and create.
Anna Plumb, VP of European Sales and Marketing, sums this up perfectly, "Contrary to popular perception, we see an impact as a good thing – it's a chance to create meaningful, positive change."
To view Universal Fibers' full Sustainability Snapshot, visit www.universalfibers.com/
About Universal Fibers: (https://www.universalfibers.com/
