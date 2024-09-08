New Book Promises to Revolutionize Mindsets and Transform Professional Success for Latinas

Valeria Aloe Set to Launch Latinas Imparables at L'ATTITUDE 2024

By: Rising Together

-- Acclaimed author and speaker Valeria Aloe will officially launch her latest groundbreaking book,, at the L'ATTITUDE 2024 conference in San Diego. Following the success of her debut book,, Aloe's latest work promises to be a transformative force, offering a radical blueprint for Latinas to break free from centuries-old cultural limitations and achieve professional success., published by the prestigious Editorial Planeta, is not just a book—it's a movement designed to help Latinas shed the deeply ingrained cultural messages that have historically held them back. Aloe explores how phrases like "be humble," "just work hard," "be grateful for what you have," and "don't create conflict" have perpetuated limiting mindsets and stifled the advancement of Latinas in the workplace. Her work offers a bold and rebellious approach to unlearning these societal constraints, encouraging Latinas to embrace their power and transform both their personal and professional lives.Through the pages of, Aloe presents a step-by-step roadmap tailored to the unique cultural needs of Latina professionals. She highlights key catalysts for success, including building authentic personal brands, advocating confidently for one's ideas, creating networks of mentors and sponsors, and balancing the demands of work and family. Each chapter is packed with practical micro-steps (or "acts of rebellion") designed to spark exponential growth over time, empowering readers to take immediate action.Aloe's writing culminates in a powerful vision of a new cultural paradigm—one where Latinas unite in their diversity to shape what she calls a "third culture" in the U.S., one that merges the cultures of the heart and the mind.Valeria Aloe is a recognized thought leader, culture transformation consultant, author, and speaker with over 20 years of experience at global corporations like Procter & Gamble, Citibank, TIAA, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Originally from Argentina, she moved to the U.S. in 2002 to pursue her MBA at Dartmouth's Tuck School of Business. After transitioning from her corporate career in 2016, Aloe has dedicated herself to empowering Latinas and other multicultural professionals, offering them the tools to break free from limiting beliefs and realize their full potential. Her ultimate mission is to help close the leadership and wealth gaps for the Latino community.L'ATTITUDE is the premier business event in the U.S. focused on The New Mainstream Economy, bringing together over 6,000 Latino leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals for four days of impactful discussions, networking, and growth. Attendees will engage with top executives and policymakers on topics ranging from economics to fashion and sports, all while celebrating the contributions of the Latino community.For interviews, press inquiries, or more information aboutand Valeria Aloe, please contact: Mónica Vega – (786) 925-5798