What is the Power of We Partners w/ Sakhi for South Asian Survivors to Combat Gender-Based Violence
By: What is the Power of We Inc.
As part of this partnership, What is the Power of We aims to provide Sakhi with a donation to its Emergency Assistance Program, which will directly bolster Sakhi's ability to provide essential services that help survivors navigate their immediate needs when leaving abusive environments.
What is the Power of We also looks forward to collaborating with Sakhi to develop educational programs focused on gender-based violence, which will serve as a platform to deepen community understanding and foster important dialogue around this pressing issue. By leveraging the expertise of What is the Power of We's Changemakers as well as Sakhi's extensive experience, these initiatives will shine a light both on the pervasiveness of gender-based violence as well as its impact on the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean diasporas.
Finally, this partnership will highlight the value of vulnerability through storytelling that honors and amplifies the voices of those affected by gender-based violence. By sharing these powerful narratives, What is the Power of We and Sakhi aim to bring greater awareness to the epidemic of gender-based violence within the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean communities and inspire collective action towards meaningful change.
"We are excited to join forces with Sakhi for South Asian Survivors," said Anjali Mehta, Co-Founder and Director of What is the Power of We. "This partnership, borne from my own story as a survivor, is a testament to our shared commitment to supporting survivors and educating our communities, and a true example of the 'Power of We.'"
"Our collaboration with What is the Power of We elevates the voices of South Asian and Indo-Caribbean survivors and widens our impact in communities where they have been historically overlooked. Together, we strive to end all forms of gender-based violence and build spaces where survivors are seen, valued, and define their own futures," said Kavita Mehra, Executive Director of Sakhi for South Asian Survivors.
For more information about the partnership and upcoming events, please visit https://www.whatisthepowerofwe.com.
About What is the Power of We:
What is the Power of We is dedicated to combating gender-based violence in all of its forms. Founded by two women mountaineers, it tackles gender-based violence both on the mountains, through its programming, and off, through its partnerships with global and grassroots organizations. What is the Power of We envisions a world without gender-based violence, where every survivor forges a path to step into their own power, and is committed to harnessing the power of the collective - the power of "we" - to match the skills and resources of those who ask how they can make a difference in the world with the needs of those fighting to combat gender-based violence.
About Sakhi for South Asian Survivors:
Sakhi for South Asian Survivors exists to represent the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean diaspora in a survivor-led movement for gender-justice and to honor the collective and inherent power of all survivors of violence. Sakhi is shaping a world where gender-based violence has no place. Sakhi is committed to serving survivors through a combination of efforts including—but not limited to—culturally competent direct services such as a helpline, counseling, advocacy, housing assistance, economic empowerment, food justice, elder abuse intervention, and youth programs. Sakhi for South Asian Survivors exists to represent the South Asian and Indo-Caribbean diaspora in a survivor-led movement for gender-justice and to honor the collective and inherent power of all survivors of violence.
Anjali Mehta
anjali@whatisthepowerofwe.com
